‘Play the Long Game’: Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Claps Back at Jill Biden for Continuing to Bad Mouth Her Mother Over Joe Biden’s Ouster, Tells First Lady to Worry About ‘Husband’s Legacy’ Instead

The presidential election cycle was a bruising season for Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race in late July after freezing up and appearing confused during the first debate against Donald Trump. He also dropped a longtime ally and friend, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi pressured Biden to bow out of the race and fanned the flames afterward, telling The New York Times that he should have gotten out earlier. Politics has torn many families and friends apart, and the Bidens and Pelosis are no exception.

Former first lady Jill Biden waves after former U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks at Joint Base Andrews following inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Joe Biden concluded his term when Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The former president and first lady Jill Biden have reportedly harbored a bitter grudge against Pelosi ever since. Now, Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra, has jumped into the fray to defend her mom, and she has some scathing words for “Lady McBiden.”

In a Politico column on January 19, Alexandra, 54, told Jill to grow up and get over it.

“If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game and think about my husband’s legacy,” the journalist and filmmaker told Politico’s Jonathan Martin. “There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi is one of them,” she said with a disclaimer that these were her own opinions, and she was not speaking on behalf of her mom.

After Kamala Harris lost the election, Nancy Pelosi doubled down on her stance, telling The New York Times in November, “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” she said on The Interview, a Times podcast. “The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”

She believed that Harris “would have done well in that and been stronger going forward.”

Meanwhile, Biden appears to blame Pelosi for the Democratic loss, believing he would have won if he had not given up his reelection bid. Throughout the presidential race, Biden has given his old friend and confidant the cold shoulder.

Pelosi reportedly attempted to reach out to him several times, but he refused to speak with her or communicate in any way. “She’s been told they’re not over it, don’t make more overtures because he’s blaming her,” Washington insiders close to the situation told the outlet.

In an exit interview with the Washington Times on January 15, Jill Biden admitted the events still haunted her.

“It’s been on my mind a lot lately, and —” she told the outlet. “We were friends for 50 years. It was disappointing. Let’s just say I was disappointed with how it unfolded,” she said. “I learned a lot about human nature.”

As recently as Jan. 8, President Biden told USA Today that he unequivocally could have won the election had he not dropped out. But when asked if he had the health and stamina for another four-year term, he was less sure. “I don’t know. Who the hell knows?”