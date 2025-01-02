‘A Token Wife’: Rumors Melania Trump Is Being ‘Paid’ to Fake Happy Marriage Heat Up As She Seemingly Keeps Distance from Husband Donald Trump

Since the holiday season began, the Trumps have been hosting party after party, flying high after the president-elect defeated Vice President Kamala Harris by 1.5% of the national vote.

Their celebrations kicked off with a Christmas Eve party at the Mar-a-Lago estate’s exclusive club in Florida, according to Page Six.

While Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump garnered praise for their polished appearances, the $350-per-person price tag to attend the luxurious event sparked its own wave of criticism.

The scrutiny didn’t end there. Days later, at a Dec. 28 pre-New Year’s bash at the property, the internet turned its attention to a video of the former president and first lady. Donald Trump, dressed in a blue suit and red-and-white tie, can be seen dancing to the Beach Boys’ “California Girls.”

Meanwhile, Melania enters the frame, standing at a noticeable distance from her husband. She does not join in the dancing or interact with him but instead waves and smiles at the attendees, her composure adding fuel to long-standing rumors about their seemingly strained relationship.

Many of X immediately weighed in on how they appeared to act as a couple.

“Not a single gesture of closeness between them, not even a touch of hands, the perfect couple,” one person tweeted.

President Trump and First Lady Melania at a New Years pre party at Mar-a-Lago tonight.



Melania looks so beautiful!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oEvdZGyZYE — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) December 29, 2024

“Just look at the expressions on her face,” another said.

The video inspired some harsh assessments online. One user referred to Melania as “a token wife,” while others joked about her contractual obligations.

“Getting her end-of-year contract obligations completed,” one person joked. Another quipped sarcastically, “It’s beautiful, they have a great transaction going.”

This isn’t the first time such claims have surfaced. A Christmas photo recently posted by Trump on social media also reignited chatter about their dynamic. The photo shows the couple dressed formally: Donald in a tuxedo and Melania in a sequined, figure-hugging dress. Despite their festive clothing, many pointed out the lack of intimacy in their poses.

“I wonder how much he is paying her to pretend to be happy,” one person wrote.

Speculation about their marriage has only grown as reports suggest Melania is reluctant to return to the White House.

Sources close to the family have shared that the former first lady plans to split her time between Washington, D.C., New York, and Palm Beach.

Melania reportedly has built a close-knit circle of friends in Florida over the past four years and prefers to spend more time there.

RadarOnline reports that a purported insider told them that during Trump’s previous presidency, the couple lived largely separate lives.

“It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there,” the source said. “They’ll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms.”

Adding to the intrigue are reports from tabloids claiming Melania has negotiated a postnuptial agreement with Trump multiple times, including recently.

In 2023, Page Six reported Melania and her team had quietly finalized a new “postnup” to secure her financial future. This marked at least the third time she has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement, according to the gossip page.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” a supposed source explained to the popular New York Post rumor page.

Trump’s growing list of legal challenges, including felony convictions, civil lawsuits, and criminal investigations, has reportedly influenced Melania’s recent decisions about her future.

In 2023, the former president was charged with 34 felonies for falsifying business records tied to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He was also found civilly liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll.

Additionally, Trump had been facing federal charges for mishandling classified documents and state charges in Georgia for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

These legal battles reportedly prompted Melania to focus on securing her financial stability and independence.

While the Trumps present a united front at their glitzy gatherings, the rumors about their relationship persist. Melania’s calculated distance and her decisions to secure her independence only deepen public intrigue. Whether the couple’s marriage is one of convenience, obligation, or genuine partnership remains an open question. But for now, the former first lady appears focused on maintaining her own sense of control amid the chaos.