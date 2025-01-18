‘You Are the Problem’: Jada Pinkett Smith Labeled a ‘Snake’ After She Sharing Her Goal for Getting Over Life’s Problems Following Criticism Of Her Past

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s metaphorical answer to all of her problems has rubbed some fans the wrong way, and now they’re claiming she’s the root cause of all her issues.

The actress’s recent Instagram post was meant to showcase resilience but has instead sparked controversy among her followers. The “Set It Off” star shared a video featuring a monkey confidently handling a cobra, adding the simple caption “goals” — but not everyone interpreted her metaphor as intended.

The striking footage shows a leashed monkey displaying remarkable composure — or resignation — while interacting with a cobra, picking it up and draping it across its shoulders despite the defensive strikes from the snake, which obviously also is being forced to participate in the tableau of animal cruelty.

The primate’s unbothered demeanor — or powerlessness in the scene — apparently appeared to symbolize maintaining inner peace amid life’s challenges to some observers of the post.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith posted a video to share how she wants to be unbothered about her problems and fans argue over the meaning. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Many followers resonated with this message of remaining unfazed by adversity.

“This level of unbothered is peace,” one supporter commented.

Others offered creative interpretations, with one suggesting you should “Wear that s—t like an accessory until you get over it.”

Another viewer imagined the monkey’s perspective: “He said… ‘boy move ain’t nobody got time for that kinda negativity.'”

One commenter humorously observed that the video represented “If ‘ZERO F—KS’ we’re an animal,” while another narrated an imagined dialogue: “He was like ‘Leave me alone dude!’ That problem as like, ‘Don’t you turn your back on me!'”

However, given Pinkett Smith’s controversial past, some followers turned the metaphor against her.

“You are the problem,” one critic directly stated.

Another pointedly asked, “Wouldn’t Jada be the snake here?” drawing parallels to her own life circumstances.

This criticism prompted defenders to question such harsh responses.

One supporter challenged the negativity, writing, “So, I’ve been questioning lately why people feel bold and brazen online to hurt other people through their words? What makes it humane or kind to be dark towards her or anyone else? When do we heal ourselves enough to where we don’t attack others online?”

The mixed reactions reflect the public’s complex relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has faced numerous controversies over the past decade. In 2023, she revealed her 2016 separation from her husband, Will Smith, which had remained private for years.

During this separation, she became involved in what she called an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which became public knowledge in 2020 and sparked widespread discussion about her marriage.

The infamous 2022 Academy Awards incident, where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, brought even more scrutiny to their relationship.

Her parenting choices have also faced public criticism, particularly after her son Jaden Smith spoke about using psychedelics to address personal trauma.

Despite the controversy surrounding her social media post, Pinkett Smith continues to address real-world issues. She’s currently focusing on helping those affected by the Los Angeles County wildfires, using her platform of 10.9 million followers to encourage donations to Los Angeles-based organizations through Instacart, though she hasn’t disclosed whether her Calabasas home has been impacted.

The contrasting interpretations of her post continued in the comments, with some embracing the message of resilience: “This snake might as well go with the flow of things at this point,” while another wrote, “That snake said, wayment let me hop down cuz he MUST not have seen who I was.”

Pinkett Smith has addressed many of these controversies in her book “Worthy,” but this recent social media interaction suggests that public opinion remains divided on her approach to handling personal challenges.

While some applaud her pursuit of peace and unbothered attitude, others view it as deflection from accountability, demonstrating how even a simple metaphorical post can ignite complex discussions about personal responsibility and public perception.