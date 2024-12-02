‘Where’s Will?’: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Seductive Bathroom Pic Raises Eyebrows Months After She Was Spotted on Vacation with Mystery Man

Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, once again has people questioning the status of her relationship with her estranged husband, Will Smith, 56

On Dec. 1, the “Set It Off” actress shared an Instagram post featuring a seductive photo of herself in a bathtub as she gazed out the window.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic new post has fans speculating about her relationship status. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The post was attached with a short video of her giving an honest review after using the Honey Mud mask from the May Lindstrom Skin collection.

“Lately, I’ve been obsessed with ‘finding magic in the mundane.’ Discovering the simple joys that drop me into [the] present time that enhances connection with myself and others,” Jada wrote in her caption on Instagram.

She continued, “Like watching the Hawks fly outside my girlfriend’s bathroom window while sitting in her tub after indulging in a mud mask she put on my face that made my skin so happyyyy. I want to share it with you.”

May Lindstrom launched the natural skin care brand in November 2011. She took things to the next level in February 2014 when she moved the business out of her home and into a Los Angeles-area studio.

“My mission was to bottle a catalyst for self-care, and every day, I see this rippling further and further out into the lives of our clients,” Lindstrom wrote on her official website.

The former model continued, “I want you to feel something when you pick up a bottle and enter your cleansing ritual. I want you to feel peace, joy, and celebration as you become fully immersed in the precious romance of your own skin. This moment is sacred, and it’s yours.”

Pinkett Smith has often been praised for her stunning, glowy skin, whether she’s on a red carpet or posting selfies on Instagram.

Jada’s social media marketing for May Lindstrom Skin’s collection had some of her Instagram followers praising her look.

“That skin is always flawless and radiant,” one person wrote in her comment section. A second person said, “Yes, she comes back with skin content.”

Additionally, someone else joked, “That head of [yours] in the tub, looks like a granny head from the back, a cute granny.”

While Jada focused on encouraging skin health and beauty regimens, some gossip-focused Instagram users concentrated on her marriage with Will.

“Girlfriend or Girl Friend. Where’s Will, or is this telling us that you’re not together?” a prying Instagram user asked, referring to the “girlfriend’s bathroom” statement in Jada’s caption.

In contrast, another commenter declared, “I love me some Jada and Will!!! I don’t care!!!!!! And they love each other.”

The Smiths’ relationship became a constant trending topic more so in the last four years after Jada described her 2016 extramarital affair with R&B singer August Alsina, 32, as an “entanglement” in 2020. But there has been speculation of infidelity on both sides throughout their 27-year marriage.

Jada and Will had two children, Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24, after tying the knot on Dec. 31, 1997. They have each shared their versions of the truth in their two memoirs, 2021’s “Will” and 2023’s “Worthy.”

Following the “entanglement” controversy, Will joined his wife on her “Red Table Talk” digital show. That viral conversation birthed a meme when the “Ali” movie co-stars claimed they would never get divorced.

“We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life,” Jada and Will proclaimed in the episode titled “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” of the now-canceled Facebook Watch program.

Despite the Smiths’ insistence in 2020 that a play on the tagline from Will’s “Bad Boy” motion picture franchise applies to their relationship, Jada also claimed she and her spouse have been living separately since 2016.

Whispers of Jada having a new partner kicked into overdrive in September 2024 when the “Worthy” author shared a clip of herself riding a jet-ski with an unknown man while on vacation. Will was not in the video.

Jada and Will were recently spotted together leaving the Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas on Nov. 8. Photos showed the showbiz veterans walking with their arms around each other, per Page Six.

That interaction at the Californian vegan restaurant was Will and Jada’s first public outing captured by the media since they attended the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiere in Los Angeles in May.