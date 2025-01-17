‘She’s Not Someone He Should Be Around’: Donald Trump Jr. Warned About Younger Girlfriend’s Dark Past as President Reportedly Believes Relationship Is a ‘Liability’

Donald Trump Jr. has his family worried about his new lady friend following his split with longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The 47-year-old is dating 38-year-old model and socialite Bettina Anderson but not everyone is celebrating the pair’s new romance. A tabloid report claims several friends of the Trump family are very concerned about the relationship due to Anderson’s reputation.

Apparently, Anderson, who comes from an old banking family, has a history of being a hard partier and someone who is known to date wealthy men in Florida.

One source identified only as a friend of Trump family told Mediate, “I told him that she’s not someone he should be around, and let him know about her past.”

Donald Trump Jr. warned about his new girlfriend Bettina Anderson (Photos: @donaldtrumpjr /Instagram; @bettina_anderson/Instagram)

Another said, “Individuals close to the president have expressed growing concerns about the potential liability posed by his son’s new relationship.”

With Donald Trump being made aware of Anderson’s ways, the President-elect is apparently not too fond of the woman his son has been engaging with either.

Another unnamed friend of the family told Mediaite, “Donald Trump does not approve of his son’s association with Bettina. Bettina’s presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset.”

With all of the uproar from close friends surrounding Trump Jr. and Anderson’s new romance, there have been discussions about keeping Anderson away from Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Many believe her appearance at the political events would bring more attention to their relationship.

“The idea that he might have the audacity to bring a casual partner on stage at the inauguration has been described as a potential misstep that could etch this relationship, and its questionable nature, into the history books,” yet another supposed family friend told the outlet.

Fans responded to the news on Yahoo’s website.

One person said, “Why would he need to bring a date to his father’s inaguration in the first place? It is a solemn political event, not a high school prom !”

Another wrote, “So everyone thinks that she might be after JR’s money, isn’t that the reason that Melania married Trump?”

About Anderson, two others said, “Jr.’s taste in women hasn’t improved much” and “She looks a lot less trashy than Kimbo, perhaps that’s the problem?”

Coming to his defense, one supporter said, “I am going to assume that she has certain talents, that Don Jr finds appealing.”

Trump Jr. and Anderson were reportedly spotted holding hands on Dec. 10 in Palm Beach amid rumors that he and Guilfoyle were splitting.

That was the same day that his father, who was elected to serve a second term as President of the United States, appointed Guilfoyle to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. were dating for six years before calling off their engagement.

Despite it not working out between the two, Trump Jr. was very supportive when his father appointed his ex to her new position.

He told Page Six on Dec. 13, “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond. I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration.”