‘The Body Language is Telling’: Trump Pushes Don Jr.’s Fiancée Into a Forced PDA During His Big Moment — and Fans Say It Looked Anything But Natural

Donald Trump Jr. and his socialite girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, are officially getting hitched. The couple revealed their engagement news during an awkward moment at the White House that immediately caught viewers’ attention, with some reading between the lines and speculating about what may have been unfolding behind the scenes.

Trump Jr. and Anderson stood on stage with his dad, Donald Trump, standing beside them in a video shared by Laura Loomer.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges the fans alongside Donald Trump Jr. during the award ceremony following FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

‘You Got to be Real Desperate to Fall for a Trump?’: Donald Trump Jr.’s Steamy Photos with New Girlfriend Raise Eyebrows as Critics Say He’s Trying to Compete with Ex-Wife Vanessa and Tiger Woods

“I’m not usually at a loss for words because we’re usually doing the ranting and raving really well,” Trump’s firstborn told guests at a holiday party on Dec. 15, “but this is a little different.”

He then thanked Anderson for accepting his engagement, which he was initally nervous about.

“When you’re down there, it’s like you’re gonna go and you’re trying ask, but you’re not sure what the answer is gonna be. It’s always a little bit rough but she said, ‘yes,’ so that’s a big win for the year.”

Trump Sr. was seen patting Anderson on the shoulder, a touch that some perceived as a nudge instructing her to showcase affection towards her soon-to-be husband.

Anderson remained in her place despite Trump gesturing for her to close the arms-length gap between her and Don Jr., instead opting to reach out and gently rub her beau’s arm. Her brief moment at the podium consisted of remarks thanking the elected official for hosting the shindig and kudos to Melania Trump for the festive decor.

Anderson said the proposal happened in the last few days as she beamed about getting to “marry the love of my life” after “the most unforgettable weekend.” While speaking, she tapped her fiancé on the shoulder before leaning toward his father with an open arm to receive a kiss.

BREAKING NEWS:



President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged.



Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

The heavily circulated clip was a magnet for eagle-eyed observers across social media platforms, who were convinced that something was off between the supposedly happy lovers.

“The body language is telling: she’s not standing close to him. And her voice- yikes! His first wife got them together, probably as a FU to Kimberly,” an IG Threads user wrote. A skeptic sarcastically mentioned, “His last fiance was shipped off to Greece. I wonder where this one will end up.”

Don Jr. and Anderson were outed as a couple in August 2024 after multiple sightings together. He previously engaged for five years to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor who later joined Trump’s 2024 re-election team.

The pair had quietly parted ways about six months before his new relationship with Anderson came to light. Guilfoyle was subsequently named the U.S. ambassador to Greece after the breakup.

It appears Don Jr has split from his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, and moved on with his new love socialite Bettina Anderson. pic.twitter.com/PiFpMTImSK — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 10, 2024

However, the Republican leader shares two kids, Kai and Donald Trump III, with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump. The former couple were together for 13 years before they divorced in 2018. She is currently dating Tiger Woods.

A second person commenting on the couple’s interactions wrote, “Body language was weird. Also Most would hold hands to leave stage together but their exit was separate and cold as though no passion exists.” “That lol shoulder rub is sending me lol,” remarked one critic.

An X user snarked, “Bettina Anderson aiming for Elon Musk and landing on Don Trump Jr. is like shopping for a Tesla and driving off the lot in a golf cart with a MAGA flag zip-tied to the back.”

Everyone around a Trump is despicable! 🎯 https://t.co/oiFqpFaFy2 — @TrumpMadeYouBroke (@TrumpMadeUBroke) November 12, 2025

November reports alleging that Anderson originally had the hots for Trump Sr.’s old buddy Elon Musk and figured going after the president’s son would get closer to Elon. The Daily Mail reported it was told by a supposed source, “She told several of us this was her ultimate goal.”

Musk had a heavy hand in Trump’s re-election and the early days of his second presidency. Their friendship and working relationship blew up this past summer on social media, just weeks before Anderson and Don Jr.’s dating rumors surfaced.