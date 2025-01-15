Donald Trump Jr. Strips Down to His Boxers for a Bizarre Thirst Trap Auctioning Off the Chance to Hang Out with Him for a Week

If the price is right, Donald Trump Jr. is happy to be a lucky fan’s companion for a week-long excursion abroad. The unabashed eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump is not one to allow a sense of shame to foil an opportunity to cash in on his notoriety.

The often buttoned-up member of the incoming first family loosened up and showed off more skin than most have likely ever seen of him on Instagram, all in favor of a good time. The Field Ethos outdoors brand founder, 46, reshared a Wild Sheep Foundation post auctioning a Mongolian hunting excursion guided by Field Ethos and featuring himself as the greatest prize of them all.

“Come to Sheep Show later this week in Reno, NV. We’re auctioning off an Ibex hunt in Mongolia with @donaldtrumpjr,” in part read the WSF post Don Jr. reshared in his Instagram Story. The company hoped to lure fans in by joking, “If you want to see Don walking around in a yurt wearing nothing but boxers and white Crocs, this is your chance.”

Don Jr. followed up with a second post, a photo of himself in what appeared to be wearing black boxer briefs, a blue T-shirt with a logo of a rifle scope maker that read, “LEUPOLD An American Original,” and a pair of white Crocs without socks mentioned in the announcement. Viewers heard 2 Live Crew’s raunchy “Me So Horny” on repeat as the seconds-long clip played out.

The oddly promoted hunting event comes weeks after his new romance has drawn scrutiny. The former presidential adviser was in a long-term relationship with Trump supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55.

They allegedly connected when he was still married to the mother of his five kids, Vanessa Trump. They divorced in 2018, the same year Don’s new romance was publicized. He and Guifoyle became engaged in 2022, but whatever wedding plans they had in the works fizzled out at the end of 2024.

Amid rumors of his cheating, the businessman was spotted canoodling with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, 38. The former Fox News personality and her ex have tried to shutter any speculation that an affair led to the breakup.

However, skeptics have stated otherwise. A source who spoke to People claimed he had “been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual.”

Following the split, the president-elect nominated Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, making a way for her to remain in the orbit of his administration after her loyalty to his reelection campaign.

And like her ex-fiancé, she has been showing off a new look. A since-deleted Instagram Story post showed her in a casual white sweater dress, a departure from her structured dresses.

A critic wrote, “She should dress her age instead of trying to look like some 20-something influencer. It’s kind of sad really.” Several others felt she still had on too much makeup and excess hair extensions.

Another person commented, “I find her much prettier than the new flame but she’s always so over the top in her clothes and makeup and doesn’t need to be. Like a mob wife or something. Far cry from her days as Mrs. Newsom.”

Before dating Don, Guilfoyle was the wife of Gavin Newsom, the Democrat who is currently serving a second term as the governor of California.