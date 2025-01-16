‘She Can’t Even Smile’: Fans Call Out Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Ruined’ Face In New Video, Suggest ‘Too Much Filler’ Is Why ‘Her Face Doesn’t Move’

Khloé Kardashian is leaving many fans perturbed by an interview clip that has begun taking the internet by storm.

On Dec. 9, Kardashian participated in an interview with Bustle where they played an old clip of her talking and paused it mid-sentence. She then had to complete the rest of the sentence from the clip before they resume it to see if she correctly recalled what she’d said on the show.

The mother of two was played a scene from season 2, episode 5 of her family’s Hulu reality TV show “The Kardashians,” which aired in 2022. The clip featured Kardashian talking about her family’s thoughts and discussions about wills.

She said, “My family and I we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen.” Before the Bustle crew turns the clip off they end it on Kardashian saying “If I’m in a coma …”

Khloe Kardashian gets side eye from fans who think she uses too much filler. (Photo: @khloekardashian/Instagram)

Looking back at the camera, Kardashian guesses that her answer would be “My nails and hair done once a week.”

Replaying the clip, Kardashian gets the answer mostly right. She said on the show, “I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will. Because people are going to visit me.”

The current Kardashian said “oh” when she heard what the answer really was but also decided that she probably would need to tweak her (living) will.

She said, “I think I need to add the hair part because a girl needs a blow out. I think Kim and I are the same. We still are vain. I don’t know what’s in hers, but I’m assuming. And if she doesn’t have that I need to talk to her.”

Despite coming on camera glammed up with a messy bun, smoky eye, peachy nude lipstick and a fur coat on over a dress, fans felt like something was not right with Khloé’s face.

A few speculated that she had overdone the fillers in her face. One said, “She needs to dissolve all that filler stat!” Another wrote, “Her face doesn’t move… And her fans will be she is natural.”

A third said, “‘FILLERS’ are totally destroying some of these folks… her cheeks look so overly filled it and it makes her look very old.”

One commenter compared her look from today to the look from three years ago on the show: “Why she looks so different here vs the show? Is the show photoshopped!?”

“She absolutely ruined her face. She can’t even smile,” another said.

Kardashian admitted to getting fillers in her cheek in an October 2024 interview with E! News. The procedure came after removing a cancerous melanoma tumor from her cheek in 2022 which left a sizable dent.

She said, “I waited 9 months after surgery to get the indentation filled,” because “we had to make sure medically everything was safe. and my doctor gave me the go-ahead.”

It’s not clear if she’s continued using the fillers since getting her cheeks to even out after the surgery. But fans sure seem to think so.