‘She Literally Chased Me Around a Couch’: Keyshia Cole Admits Khloé Kardashian ‘Got Hands’ In Resurfaced Clip Detailing Their Heated Exchange

A resurfaced clip of R&B singer Keyshia Cole shows her making a surprising revelation about how a playful encounter with Khloe Kardashian that went sideways.

Cole claimed the reality star “got hands” and once chased her around a couch. The “Love” singer was initially hesitant when discussing her strained relationship with Kanye West and the Kardashians, saying she needed to keep her comments to herself.

Photos:@keyshiacole/Instagram; @khloekardashian/Instagram)

She said she knew the famous family when asked, claiming the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star “got hands” before diving into the memorable incident with Khloe.

“I mean, I know Khloé. Like, she’s literally chased me around the couch one time, wanting to fight and I was like, ‘I’m not fighting you,'” Cole recounted, much to the surprise of host Jason Lee, who asked incredulously, “In real life?”

“And I was the ghetto Keyshia Cole then,” she emphasized, making her reluctance to engage even more noteworthy.

When asked if Khloe “really wanted to fight her,” Cole provided more context. “Yes,” she stated with a broad smile, knowing she had the room in disbelief, “Ask her. We were all like play fighting, and then like, you know, I’m the tough one. Mhmmm.”

When Jason pried more, asking “Wait, so you popped her in the lip and then she tried to get you?”

“It’s a few lighter chicks that I would not fight: Khloé and P!nk. I’m just not,” Cole declared.

“You mean Khloé got hands?” one of the hosts asked, to which Cole confirmed, “I think so.”

As the room exploded trying to figure out which member of Hollywood’s most notorious family she was talking about, landing on the “bigger one,” Cole added definitively, “She walks it like she talks it.”

The incident began as harmless horsing around among friends, including actress Meagan Good and Malika Haqq.

Cole described playfully having the “Harlem” actress in a headlock when Khloé challenged her, saying “Yeah, run up on me.”

The “Last Night” chart-topper’s immediate response was a firm “No.”

The story has gained renewed attention after resurfacing on social media, with Instagram users expressing both amusement and surprise at Cole’s admission.

“Girl you ran from Khloe?” one user commented in disbelief.

Another observed, “That just means Keyshia doesn’t know how to fight and that’s ok.”

One person wrote, “Lamar said Khloe has hands too.”

This is true. The former NBA player and Khloé ex-husband, Lamar Odom, has previously vouched for her physical capabilities.

In a 2022 interview on “The Bootleg Kev” Podcast, Odom described an incident where Khloé confronted a stripper, saying she “opened up a can of whup-ass” on the woman when she found him with her in a hotel room.

Fans noted Khloé’s fighting abilities might be attributed to her unique connection to boxing royalty. As one social media user noted, “She was trained by her godfather in her younger years and she’s very active in the gym, so I know she has good stamina.”

Khloé’s godfather, Sugar Ray Leonard, the 1976 Gold Olympic gold medalist who held world titles in five weight classes, including welterweight, light middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight, has reportedly shared some of his expertise with her over the years.

Their connection runs deep, as evinced by a 2014 Instagram post where Khloé shared a throwback photo featuring Leonard alongside her late father Robert Kardashian and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner), referring to Leonard as “My God father.”

The story takes an interesting turn as Cole revealed the infamous couch-chasing incident actually happened around the time she got her first record deal, which would have likely been around 2002.

Her crew at the time was Khloé, Good, and Malika Haqq.

Good, who was working on the film “Biker Boyz” at the time, had recently parted ways with a music group produced by Damon Elliott. According to an interview with in 2011 Vibe magazine, recognizing Cole’s talent, Good introduced her to Elliott, who went on to produce several tracks on Cole’s debut album, “The Way It Is,” including her hit song “Love.”

Despite the tense but playful moment, the incident clearly didn’t harm Cole’s career trajectory.

If anything, it became part of her origin story in the music industry, demonstrating how even the most unexpected encounters can lead to life-changing opportunities.

As for Khloé’s reputation as someone not to be played with, Cole’s story adds another fascinating chapter to the reality star’s tough-as-nails persona, proving that sometimes the most formidable opponents come from the most surprising places.