‘I Want the Manager Here, Now!!’: Woman’s Epic Airport Meltdown Gets No Sympathy from Passengers Who Didn’t ‘Stand Up for Her’ After She Was Knocked Down While Pushing Through Boarding Area

A meltdown without compare from 2021 has resurfaced amid a spate of incidents in which adults are finding their inner 6-year-olds and not hesitating to share them with the public.

Just last week a mother of two was captured on video hurling profane insults and racial epithets at an airport worker who would not let the woman check her outsized bag.

“Go ahead and be a f*****g c**t,” said 30-year-old Whitney Kayla Wyatt, directing her insults at a Black employee. “Stupid a** f*****g n****r a*s b***h. I need to get on my flight.'”

Credit: TikTok/Karen.DailyDDZ)

Terri Ann Bluse, the original “Airport Karen” from 2021, wasn’t quite so ugly in her comments but made up for it in loudness and persistence in the 4-part series posted to X, formerly Twitter. The self-inflicted, alcohol-fueled rant ends, somehow fittingly, with Bluse, 62, tied to a wheelchair, screaming.

Bluse, of Carson, Washington, was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, possession of marijuana under two ounces, possession of a dangerous drug and public intoxication for her unhinged behavior that day.

Part 1:



This Karen has absolute MELTDOWN in the airport and starts yelling for the manager of the airport!



It ends with her getting taken away strapped to a wheelchair!



Buckle up it’s going to be a crazy ride! pic.twitter.com/z9Ungkzu6T — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) January 14, 2025

Police said Bluse, who admitted to drinking “a couple” of margaritas before the incident, allegedly attempted to rush the doors of an American Airlines flight after she was denied boarding. An airline worker told police she wasn’t allowed on the plane due to her behavior, which was rowdy and obnoxious from the beginning.

As she was being pushed back by a passenger, Bluse tripped over an airline staffer’s foot and fell, the report says.

The video picked up the action there. Bluse tries and fails to get another passenger to back her story that she was “chokeholded” by the passenger.

“Who saw him choke me to the ground,” she asked openly to passengers at the gate.

The man who shot the video corrected her version of events, telling Bluse, “I saw you run through the door when you weren’t supposed to.”

She proceeded to cuss him out. “He chokeholded me to the ground. I’m a woman in a dress,” she yells as a passenger is heard saying, “boo-hoo.”

“Bluse was being very irate and aggravated when I was trying to get her to calm down,” the officer said in his incident report. She “was sweating profusely, breathing heavy and her eyes were red, bloodshot and glassy,” he added.

Bluse says she was supposed to be headed to her great aunt’s funeral. She repeatedly asks, or, more accurately, screams for the airport manager. She got the police instead.

“I want the manager of the airport here, now!,” she screamed.

Officers searched her bags and recovered a pipe and a “green leafy substance, according to the report. They also found a muscle relaxer, painkiller and anti-inflammatory — all legally obtained but best not mixed with alcohol.

As she’s being wheeled away, Bluse tells no one in particular how much she “can’t stand America” and plans to make Spain her new home.

No one objected.

Bluse’s tirade was seen by millions, including rapper and actor Ice-T, who tweeted (it was 2021), “Karens always want the manager.”

Another viewer noted, presciently, “So many adults having toddler-style temper tantrums lately… yikes on bikes.”