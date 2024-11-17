‘Why’d You Shoot Me?’: Black Man Files Claim Against Police Who Shot Him with Bean Bags and Allowed K-9 to Maul Him Despite Surrendering with Hands In Air

San Diego police claimed Marcus Evans was “repeatedly ordered” to surrender which he refused to do and why they had to unleash their dogs to maul him as well as shoot him multiple times with beanbags.

But video evidence proves otherwise.

Marcus Evans was unarmed with his hands in the air when San Diego police shot him with bean bags and allowed a police dog to maul him for at least 30 seconds. (Photo: Screenshots from Sideo.TV video)

Now Evans, a 31-year-old Black man who was unarmed during the attack, has filed a claim against the city which is the first step in filing a lawsuit.

In fact, an internal complaint was first filed by a veteran officer who was not on the scene but apparently watched the video and realized fellow officers abused and tortured Evans despite him not being a threat, said Dante Pride, the attorney representing Evans, according to KGTV.

“He lays out the case why they shouldn’t have been firing these weapons in this instance,” Pride said. “We are here to show this community cares. We are standing for our brother, and we will fight for him.”

But San Diego police spokesperson Ashley Nicholes gave the media another version of the incident that contradicts the video evidence recorded by a freelance journalist from Sideo.TV.

“Officers repeatedly ordered the suspect to surrender,” Nicholes stated in a press release. “He did not, and officers used three less-lethal beanbag rounds and a police canine to take him into custody.”

The incident took place on Oct. 24 after San Diego police received a report of a man with a gun threatening a woman, prompting a massive response of cops in cars and at least one helicopter.

The video shows Evans stepping out of the home with his hands in the air wearing nothing but loose-fitting shorts with cops ordering him to turn around.

“I have no weapons,” Evans tells the cops while holding his hands in the air and turning his body around to show the cops he had no weapons on him.

But apparently a cop ordered him to lay on the ground which is difficult to decipher on the video because the sound of the hovering helicopter is much louder.

And rather than lay on the ground, Evans sat on a retaining wall in front of his home with his arms still in the air.

“I’ll sit right here,” he tells the cops with his hands still in the air.

And that is when he was first shot with a bean bag, causing him to yell out in pain and fall to the ground.

“Why’d you shoot me?” Evans asks while on the ground.

“You need to follow my commands,” says a male police voice. “If you try to run, you will be bitten by a police dog.”

Evans manages to sit back up on the stairs in front of his home with his hands still in the air which is when they shot him with another bean bag and allowed the dog to attack him.

“Stop! Stop! Stop! Please!” Evans pleads as police call the dog off.

But moments later as he remains seated on the stairs with his hands in the air, police shot him with another bean bag and allowed the dog to maul his left arm for at least 30 seconds.

“Please stop!” Evans pleads but the dog continued mauling his arm even after several cops were holding him down.

“I can’t feel my arm! Please stop!” Evans begs.

Evans was transported to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, then released without going to jail but San Diego police told local media that Evans was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

However, there is no record of the arrest or charges on the San Diego County Superior Court website. And police also acknowledged they never found a weapon at the home.

Price, the attorney, accused San Diego police of violating their own policies as well as standards dictated by the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, the agency that certifies law enforcement officers.

“Despite posing absolutely zero threat to officers, SDPD officers inexplicably decided to deploy multiple attacks of force … in contravention of both SDPD’s training policies and POST standards,” states the claim filed by attorney Dante Pride, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“This misconduct resulted in serious and traumatic injuries to (Evans).”

Glenda Evans, the victim’s mother, said her son has been unable to return to his construction job because of the injuries sustained in the attack.

“He’s not doing well … I feel devastated. I feel let down,” Glenda Evans told KGTV.