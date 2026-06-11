‘We Were Delusional’: Karmelo Anthony’s Parents Thought They’d Get a Fair Trial, Claim They Were ‘Set Up’ and Pushed to Hire White Attorney

Karmelo Anthony’s parents say they don’t believe their son received a fair trial and that they were “set up.”

Andrew Anthony and Kala Hayes broke their silence this week after their son was convicted of murder.

The parents of Karmelo Anthony say they don’t believe their son got a fair trial. (Photo Credit: WFAA)

Karmelo Anthony was convicted of killing Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Collin County, Texas, in 2025. Both were 17 at the time. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

The couple spoke with radio host Mimi Brown about the trial this week.

Two Florida Women Start a Fight in a Publix Parking Lot, One Left in an Ambulance, the Other In Handcuffs, Video Shows

Family of Black Woman in Louisiana Allegedly Terrorized By Teen Neighbor in KKK Robe Wants His Parents to Pay in Civil and Criminal Court

“We’re going to keep fighting. And we will not stop until we get justice for my son,” Hayes said through tears.

Andrew Anthony started explaining how he believed they were set up by the court system.

“I was told, ’Don’t talk to this person, don’t talk to this person,” the father said. “They told us go get white attorneys.”

Andrew Anthony also talked about how he was busy taking care of his family while going through the trial. He didn’t specify who told them to hire white attorneys.

‘Thought We Were Going to Get a Fair Shake’

Hayes also spoke with CBS News about the trial.

“To have mercy on my son. That’s what I told the jury,” she said, referring to her son’s sentencing hearing. “I know they had their minds made up already; there really wasn’t much I could say to change their minds.”

The jury consisted of 12 people, none of whom were Black.

“We were delusional,” Anthony’s father said. “We thought we were going to get a fair shake.”

The couple claims there were inconsistencies from the get-go, accusing witnesses of lying under oath.

“Everyone lied on the stand,” Hayes said. “All of the witnesses’ statements were inconsistent. All of them.”

Andrew Anthony said his son was already convicted in the public’s eyes long before the trial began.

“He was already convicted when he walked out of the jail,” he said. “If you look at the news, he was already convicted. It was already done. There was no ‘innocent until proven guilty ’; he was already guilty.”

Anthony Andrew also told CBS News his family is still receiving threats.

“People want us dead,” he said. “After they still got what they wanted…they still want us dead. I go look at my phone, people want us dead. They want our family dead.”

Anthony is in the process of filing his appeal.