‘I Am Freaking Out Right Now!’: White Woman Launches Into Racist Tirade Against Airport Worker About Overweight Bag, Ends up In Handcuffs

A racist woman upset that her bag was deemed five pounds too heavy, responded with an epic meltdown, profanely berating two Southwest Airlines employees just doing their jobs.

The ugly scene transpired Sunday morning at Indianapolis International Airport. Even though the passenger, Whitney Kayla Wyatt, 30, was accompanied by two children, she didn’t hold back after being asked to remove some items from her bag and the old tags attached to it.

“Go ahead and be a f*****g c**t,” she said, directing her insults at a Black employee. “Stupid a** f*****g n****r a*s b***h. I need to get on my flight.'”

A video screenshot of Whitney Kayla Wyatt having a meltdown at Indianapolis International Airport. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Penny Thomson)

The Black employee and another co-worker kept their composure as Wyatt continued to berate them.

“I work at a law firm, do not f*****g come at me like that, don’t say ‘first of all,'” she warned. “I am freaking out right now. Look, I have two small children, I have a dog.”

As noted by Penny Thomson, who posted the video on YouTube, “What’s sad is her kids saw this and it didn’t even phase them.”

Wyatt didn’t relent, even after police were called to the scene.

“Look, ma’am, I have two small children and a dog; my child came here for a very important surgery that he couldn’t have; I really need help,” she pleaded.

Police said they gave her several verbal warnings to stop, which she refused to do. She was eventually arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, according to the police report.

“Wyatt continued pulling her arms away and began to drop her weight, trying to fall to the ground while officers were attempting to put her arms behind her back,” the report stated. “Wyatt continuously screamed obscenities at officers and yelled loudly throughout the entire encounter.”

Thomson told the Daily Mail Wyatt could be heard throughout the terminal.

“(Wyatt) went nuts and calling them names,” Thomson said. “The police were called and we could hear her screaming as they ‘escorted’ off the property.”

Thomson wrote she was “So impressed with the staff at Southwest. They kept it professional.”

Viewers said any sympathy they may have felt for Wyatt disappeared when she started with the racist insults.

“I gasped once… and the immediately gasped again at the next sentence!!!,” wrote one.

Commenters were especially concerned by how Wyatt’s behavior may impact her young children.

“I feel so bad for the kids. They will grow up thinking what their mother said is ok,” wrote one.

Many commenters remarked that while Wyatt may have been stressed about her child’s medical condition, it doesn’t excuse her behavior.

“I understand she is struggling and panicking, but she lost all sympathy when she started being rude, especially with the n-word. Now nobody gonna help you, lady,” wrote one.

Added another viewer: “Saying one of the children was traveling for surgery made the encounter even worse. Stress is no excuse. This is who she is.”