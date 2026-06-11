‘Keep Your Hands to Yourself!’: Two Florida Women Start a Fight in a Publix Parking Lot, One Left in an Ambulance, the Other In Handcuffs, Video Shows

A trip to the grocery store to get flowers took a chaotic turn.

A Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly got into a fight outside a Palm Beach Publix.

Palm Beach police arrested Zelmira Cardenas for starting a fight in a Publix parking lot. (Photo:: Instagram/@niktya_)

Zelmira Cardenas was arrested on Friday, according to Palm Beach court records. She is charged with one count of battery.

In a video originally posted on Instagram by @nakiyakeef_, two Black women are arguing with two white women in the parking lot.

At one point, a woman, whom police say is Cardenas, hits one of the women. The woman hits her back, and then all four women start struggling with each other.

Family of Black Woman in Louisiana Allegedly Terrorized By Teen Neighbor in KKK Robe Wants His Parents to Pay in Civil and Criminal Court

‘Raised with No Standards’: Boy Shoves Girl Off Playground Structure and Sends Her Flying, Leaving Her Hospitalized as Dad Blames Parents



Before Cardenas hit one of the women, she held her hand up to one of the women.

In another video, one of the women has a towel on her head. It looks like she may have been bleeding after the struggle.

Many people online were shocked by the seemingly random parking lot brawl.

“Keep your hands to yourself!!” Latonya Millan commented on Facebook.

“My grandmother always told me keep your hands to yourself because once the reaction follows you won’t like it,” Marcus Pacley added.

“It’s always a Publix…sheesh,” Michelle Daniel wrote.

“She sitting on the floor holding her head! Bet either of them won’t raise their hand again,” Zabian Beard added.

It appears the injured woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. None of the other women involved was identified

The fight allegedly began over a parking issue. The incident did not occur inside the store.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the women who posted the video to get more information. They have yet to respond.