‘He Hates Steph Curry’: NBA Coach Reveals His Secret Plan to Party Hard and ‘Get Drunk’ When Steph Curry Finally Retires

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry has had an impressive career in professional basketball. He’s a four-time NBA champion, named Most Valuable Player twice, and widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the league. But at 36 years old, fans can’t help but wonder if he’s going to retire soon.

It’s a decision that Toronto Raptor’s head coach, Darko Rajaković, hopes Curry makes sooner rather than later.

After the Jan. 13 game between the Golden State Warriors and the Raptors in Toronto, Rajaković had a few words to say about Curry.

“It’s a privilege for all of us to live in an era and to work in this era in the NBA when he is playing,” he said. “I’ve been playing against him for a long, long time. I can’t wait for him to retire. I’m going to get drunk that night; I promise you that. I’m gonna celebrate.”

Curry scored 26 points during the game with seven rebounds and seven assists. Despite his strong performance, it wasn’t enough for his team to beat the Raptors as Gold State lost 104-101.

When Legion Hoops reposted the quote on X, fans reacted to Rajaković’s statement.

One X user said, “generational hater. bro wont be in the league for more than 2 years anyway.”

Another wrote, “He might get fired as a Coach first before Curry retires.”

A third said, “Bro wasn’t even trying to hide the fact that he hates Steph Curry.”

Despite these comments, most people could tell Rajaković was more so making a testament to how well Curry still plays and making it known that he’s a challenge on the court.

In March, Rajaković praised Curry, stating that he considers him to be at the top of the list of players who have “changed the game.”

Speaking to the press, he said, “He would be on the top of the list. I think Michael Jordan, he definitely changed basketball. But Steph Curry is the player that’s on the top of that list. You just did not have a guard of that size with that shooting ability, with that shooting range that completely changed the game. Obviously, you’ve had very talented players along the way, but not to the degree that this guy completely changed the landscape of the league. And as you can see the scoring and, as you can see, a lot of young players want to be like him and play that style of ball. So definitely the guy that we have the privilege to watch over the last 10-plus years.”

Curry, who signed a one-year contract extension through 2026-27 for $62.6 million last summer, discussed the idea of retirement last month in an interview with Bloomberg.

The father of four told the outlet, “There are two ways to really go out in basketball: Either you’re forced out or you go out on your own terms.”

“I hope to be in a situation where you consider how your body feels, what it takes to get ready for games, and the offseason training that goes into preparing yourself for an 82-game season,” he continued. “There will be a clear sign that it’s time to hang it up. I don’t want to be the one that’s limping up and down the court trying to keep up with the young bucks, but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that yet.”