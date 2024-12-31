‘He Is the Main Problem’: Steph Curry Slammed for Saying Golden State Warriors Are ‘Very Mid Right Now’ Days After Shocking Confession His ‘End Is Near’ with the Team

The Golden State Warriors’ window to the NBA Championship is narrowing as the challenged roster led by Steph Curry sits in third place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference.

The Bay Area kings are ranked behind the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

Since Nov. 23, the team has only won four of its 17 games, leaving them with a 16-16 record entering Dec. 31.

The team’s 113-95 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 30 has since sparked fans’ suspicions that the franchise’s blunders may have more to do with its star player than rumored trade plans to reorganize the Warriors.

Steph Curry makes yet another shocking confession about the Golden State Warriors weeks after removing the team from his IG bio. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)



Curry’s own admissions that the team’s performance has been lackluster especially spawned backlash towards the four-time championship winner. In a postgame news conference he was asked, “Steph, out of 16 and 16 going into the new year, what does that reflect about who you guys are right now, but where you guys can be moving forward?”

He responded, “Like the kids say, we’re very mid right now. We’re just very average.” His viral remarks continued, “I think we understand that better days can be ahead, you know. You’re not in that big a hole in the Western Conference if you look at the standings. You go on a five, six-game run, to us that sounds like a lot, but it is, like, the numbers. You can make up a lot of ground pretty quickly.”

Moreover, he explained, “You know, it’s a tough, tough task, but that fine line between losing hope and confidence and understanding, you know, one good week you’re kind of back in it. That’s where we are.”

Steph Curry: “Like the kids say, we’re very mid right now. Just very average.” pic.twitter.com/k2heozvcYT — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 31, 2024

The two-time MVP was the Warriors first-round seventh pick in the 2009 draft. His legacy as the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader was built in the blue and yellow jersey, but his future with the team may be in limbo. Fans who would normally herald him for dropping winning buckets in a game — against the Cavaliers he scored only 11 points — have seemingly turned on the father of four.

“Steph is a big part of the Problem and the Warriors front office and coaching staff is another part of the Problem. They underestimated how big of a piece Klay played in Curry success. Now they’re afraid to lean into the youth. But that’s the only way. Moody and Kuminga,” read one tweet.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson joined the Dallas Mavericks in July in a sign-and-trade deal that garnered him a three-year, $50 million contract. He had been with the Warriors for 13 seasons after being drafted by them in 2011.

Curry signed a $62.6 million one-year contract extension in August. Three years earlier, in August 2021, he agreed to a four-year deal that would see him earn $215.4 million to play through the 2025-2026 season. The extension takes him through the 2026-2027 season.

And he is the main problem 😂 — 5th chip 🔜 (@legoatjames06) December 31, 2024

Elsewhere on Instagram, his performance on the court came under fire. One basketball fanatic advised him, “Gotta stop being washed.” But the Olympic ball player had several people standing in his corner. One individual who came to his defense tweeted, “Bro, please GTFOH, and go somewhere win a 5th chip… you have no damn soul here helping you…”

Another user typed, “This organization has failed Steph big time … he should request trade to where he can compete for championship…. That’s it … enough.” In October, it was widely speculated the LeBron James and the Lakers were interested in picking up Curry, though nothing of the sort came to fruition.

Even greater suspicion the Warriors’ franchise player was ready to take his career elsewhere when he removed the organization from his Instagram bio. Even his wife, Ayesha Curry, was taken aback by the revelation. He later clarified that it was a temporary change as he highlighted being apart of Team USA Men’s Basketball during the Paris Games.

Earlier this month, Steph acknowledged, “It’s OK to accept and acknowledge that the end is near,” when speaking about his 15-year career. He has yet to signal any official plans to retire.