‘We Are Not For Sale’: Donald Trump Jr. Embarrassed When Promises the ‘Whole Town’ Would Be There for His Greenland Arrival Backfire

Donald Trump Jr.’s recent visit to Greenland, featured in the upcoming Apple TV docuseries “Art of the Surge,” exposed a glaring mismatch between what he thought was going to happen when he arrived in the North American island and a stark reality of his welcome.

The series, which chronicles President-elect Donald Trump’s political resurgence and presidential victory, captured the very moment he arrived in the Danish territory.

The trip to Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, began with high hopes.

Aboard “Trump Force One,” Sergio Gor, a Trump ally and incoming director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, confidently assured Trump Jr., “The whole town is showing up, I think, at the airport,” in a teaser to promote the docuseries.

Donald Trump Jr. visited Greenland and was embarrassed after only a couple of dozens of people came out to see him. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

However, when Don Jr. and his entourage hit the ground, it was far from the anticipated fanfare.

As the private jet landed, only a handful of locals stopped their vehicles to snap photos of the aircraft. Inside the terminal, approximately 20 Greenlanders had gathered to catch a glimpse of the former president’s eldest son. While the crowd grew slightly before his departure, it was a far cry from the grand reception predicted by Gor.

This is a first and only look at Donald Trump Jr's historic trip to Greenland. We boarded Trump Force One in the early hours of the morning for the journey to a country that President-Elect Donald Trump insists will become part of the United States. pic.twitter.com/TYa26Y7VKO — Art of the Surge (@ArtoftheSurge) January 8, 2025

The timing of Don Jr.’s visit proved particularly delicate, coming on the heels of his father’s renewed interest in acquiring Greenland, a territory that has been an integral part of the Danish realm for more than six centuries. The 45th president’s recent suggestion about potentially using military force to acquire the Arctic island has only heightened diplomatic sensitivities, especially given Greenland’s long-standing historical and cultural ties to Denmark.

Jesus Christ. Donald Trump says he can’t assure the world he won’t use military force to take over Greenland or the Panama Canal.



Greenland is a territory owned by Denmark.



This is one of the dumbest and most dangerous things Trump has ever said.



pic.twitter.com/7g4F4rOzwz — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 7, 2025

During a press conference, Trump, who has been accused of inciting the lawlessness of the Jan. 6 insurrection after he was not declared the winner of the 2020 election, told the press that he could not assure them that he wouldn’t use military force to acquire the island, re-igniting the politically sensitive topic in the region.

Greenland’s Premier Mute Egede firmly reiterated the territory’s position, stating in a written statement, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” according to Reuters.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen echoed similar sentiments, further emphasizing Greenland’s independence.

Despite the political context, Don Jr. characterized his trip as personal rather than official, The Independent reported.

He explained that he wanted “to talk to people and see what they think about America.”

However, Greenland’s officials declined to meet with him, and local media coverage noted the low-key nature of the event. While a few attendees sported MAGA merchandise, most were described as “curious citizens” drawn to see the nepo kid in action rather than to show political support.

Adding to the underwhelming nature of the visit, a source later revealed to The Hill that Don Jr.’s primary purpose in Greenland was “to shoot some fun video content for podcasting.”

This disclosure attempted to further diminish the idea of the trip being tied to his dad’s agenda, casting it instead as a lighthearted media opportunity.

This was further exacerbated by the president-elect tweeting, “Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/hy6XDyz5D2 — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) January 7, 2025

Ultimately, the lukewarm reception in Nuuk served as a reminder of the challenges that Don Jr. keeps finding himself in. He seems to always be in the shadow of his famous father.

Recently, he shared one reason he stays away from parties at his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate because he is tired of people asking him about the elder Trump.

This trip, for Don Jr., who recently became public with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, underscored that he and his dad might not be as popular as they think. And whether he is there to capture content or to stake a flag for the incoming president, no one really cares.