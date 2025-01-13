‘You Really Think I Give AF’: LeBron James Alleged Mistress Shuts Down Affair Rumors After Being Accused of ‘Feeding Into’ the Gossip

The personal life of LeBron James has taken the Internet by storm ever since rumor surfaced that he may have been unfaithful to his wife of 11 years, Savannah James.

James has been accused of having affairs with other women throughout his career by multiple tabloids, although no proof has ever added credibility to those claims.

One of the alleged mistresses, Julieanna “YesJulz” Goddard, 34, is finally addressing the persistent rumors that she had an extramarital affair with the NBA star.

Speculation of an alleged romantic entanglement involving YesJulz and James, 40, ramped up again recently. The accused “culture vulture” ignited intrigue by reacting to the Los Angeles Lakers player dunking in a game against the Dallas Mavericks.

On Jan. 7, the official NBA account on X shared a video of James performing a left-handed windmill slam on Mavs center Dereck Lively II. Julz reposted the clip and added five face-exhaling emojis.

LeBron James is in tied up in two social media scandals claiming the NBA superstar cheats on his wife, Savannah James. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

Other X users began bringing up the years-long, unsubstantiated gossip claiming Lebron cheated on his wife, Savannah James, with Julz.

One person advised Julz to “read the room” and stay “under the radar” as the internet responds to the fallout of LeBron’s apparent brewing beef with hip-hop artist Drake.

Julz took the opportunity to fire back at her accusers. The University of South Florida graduate replied, “You really think I give af about y’all’s baseless rumors? Bron is my fav player and the [GOAT]. I will always celebrate his wins!”

Throughout her career, Julz has faced backlash for racially insensitive comments and actions. For example, she was called a “dumb ass” in 2017 for tweeting and deleting a screenshot of a T-shirt that had the words “n—– lie a lot” on the front.

Julz has also been repeatedly slammed for her remarks about Black women. The influencer of Puerto Rican and Italian descent once suggested Black women hate her because Black men find her more attractive.

In 2019, Julz uploaded a lengthy apologetic message to her Instagram Story after Soulja Boy posted footage of her rapping controversial lyrics. The freestyle featured the Miami native saying, “Because my ass is fat and my skin ain’t black, I’m the vulture that you’re hunting.”

Julz’s social media apology included her professing “love” for the “community.” She also claimed some of the bars from her freestyle were “cited incorrectly,” and it was never her intention to offend anyone.

So we finna ignore this too?



Y’all kill me …. pic.twitter.com/REMFYEukT1 — Toni (@itstonirenee) January 25, 2019

Additionally, YesJulz was caught up in an online scandal with former business associate Kanye “Ye” West. In March 2024, West announced he was parting ways with Julz because she allegedly violated a nondisclosure agreement.

Julz had been working on the promotion of Ye and R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 1’ collaborative album.

“We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the [rollout] of ‘Vultures.’ All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized,” Ye expressed in a statement.

Julz took the opportunity to clap back at West’s then-chief of staff, far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos by leaking text messages from the former Breitbart News editor where he described West’s “megafans” as having Down’s syndrome and developmental disorders.

Ye via Instagram pic.twitter.com/z0cli7GMDN — Donda Times (@dondatimes) March 12, 2024

Meanwhile, LeBron continues to be the target of infidelity accusations. While discussing Drake’s “Fighting Irish Freestyle” on a recent live stream, DJ Akademiks pushed unconfirmed rumors about the four-time NBA champion.

Many rap fans believe Drizzy dissed James, his longtime friend, on the now-deleted “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” which hit the internet on Jan. 3.

“Yo LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two-mans, OK? You’ve been cheating on your godd—ed wife,” Akademiks told his streaming audience.

Ak also claimed LeBron “don’t even like Black chicks.” The “Off the Record” podcaster mainly took issue with the all-time NBA scoring leader supporting Drake’s bitter rival, Kendrick Lamar.

Dj Akademiks goes off on LeBron James for cheating in his wife with the white girls from Toronto . You should be trying to win a chip with lakers instead of singing the Kendrick Lamar song calling Drake a pedo . He’s stopping yes Julz from exposing you pic.twitter.com/pcAAlKp5aU — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) January 11, 2025

James attended “The Pop Out” concert on June 19, 2024. “The Pop Out” basically served as the victory lap for Lamar’s win against Drake in their highly-publicized rap battle, where the Los Angeles representative labeled Drizzy’s OVO Sound crew “certified pedophiles.”

Akademiks added, “Drake used to facilitate the h–s, and basically, essentially, you can’t dance to a song about him being a pedophile. He used to supply you with the b——. I’m sorry, my n—-.”

YesJulz may have addressed Akademiks’ rant about LeBron. On Jan. 11, she returned to the X app to offer her thoughts on men speaking on other people’s personal lives online.

“I never understood how grown men could spend their days gossiping about people and situations they don’t know a thing about all day long on the internet [and] somehow still be able to look themselves in the mirror and have a good night’s sleep,” Julz tweeted.

& how are there thousands of people actively tuning into this shit on a daily basis? 😩



Yall don’t got anything better to do/watch? — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) January 12, 2025

The cast member of Netflix’s upcoming “W.A.G.s to Riches” reality show continued, “You don’t feel pathetic? [And] how are there thousands of people actively tuning into this s— on a daily basis? Y’all don’t got anything better to do/watch?”

Some X users believe Julz’s recent Lebron-focused social media activity is just a way to get media attention for “W.A.G.s to Riches.” All eight first-season episodes will be available to stream beginning Jan. 22.

For instance, someone wrote, “What’s crazy is that she’s never retweeted LeBron highlights before… She [is] definitely feeding into rumors for them 15 mins of fame again.”

Another skeptical person replied, “She got a show on Netflix coming out in a couple of weeks… She [is] using [the] Bron situation for marketing.”