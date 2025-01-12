‘Too Much Chatting and Giggling’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Slammed for Excessively Flirting With Mystery Man In Resurfaced Clip

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is at the center of online controversy after a resurfaced clip of her chatting and seemingly flirting with a stranger at a Los Angeles mall went viral.

The 43-second clip was originally uploaded in May 2023 but resurfaced on Friday, Jan. 10, and shows the 30-year-old architectural designer engaged in what some viewers are calling a flirtatious exchange with a mystery man who recorded their interaction.

The encounter began when the unidentified man, who introduced himself as Mill, approached Censori with a direct compliment.

Fans Shocked to See Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Flirting in Video with Mystery Man at the Mall (@ye / Instagram)

“[You] sexy. My name Mill. Nice to meet you,” he said. The Australian native responded with a polite, “Thank you, nice to meet you.”

“You from L.A.?” he asked. After she said “Yes,” he replied, “OK. I just moved down here.” Censori, never breaking eye contact and maintaining her smile, asked “Where you from?”

When he replied, “Chicago,” her eyes widened as she responded, “Nice.”

Mill noticed her sustained eye contact, commenting, “Yeah, you got good eye contact.”

When she asked if he was shopping, he confirmed yes. When he asked her the same, she mentioned she was “looking for a pair of shorts.”

He then asked, “Can I get your number?” to which she declined, revealing that she was married.

“For real? Damn. That sucks. When you married you can’t even have friends,” he responded, trying one last time before ending with “I gotta go use the bathroom.”

Social media erupted with commentary on the exchange.

“She was a lil flirtatious but she still turned him down. Nobody’s perfect,” one person observed.

Another questioned, “Why do girls say sorry? apologizing for being married is crazy,” while someone explained she said it “for hurting they feelings.”

For hurting they feelings — Dplays (@Dfrmdtagives) January 11, 2025

The timing of the mall encounter is particularly notable as it comes amid reports that Censori had given the “Donda” rapper an ultimatum about where they would stay, saying she wanted to go back to Los Angeles to see her friends.

The couple seems to have returned months after selling their Malibu property and purchasing one in Beverly North Park.

The video’s reemergence also comes as devastating wildfires have forced mass evacuations, including the entire Kardashian-Jenner family from their Hidden Hills properties. It is not known if the Wests have been asked to move, according to Newsweek.

This is the second time that Kim Kardashian’s home, that she once shared with the “Jesus Walks” rapper was in the line of the wildfires. In 2018, the Kardashian-West couple employed private firefighters to protect this $60 million mansion from the Woolsey Fire, according to KTVU.

Few on social media paid attention to her shopping while so many were in crisis, but they did pay attention to how she was dressed during this encounter; she appeared far more covered up than normal.

She recently received backlash when she was spotted during New Year’s Eve with her husband in an outfit where she looked as though she had no pants on.

“He must not have recognized who she was…because she was fully clothed!” one person tweeted.

“The weather must have been negative 50 degrees. Good lord, I’ve never seen her wear that much clothing,” another commented.

One X user noted, “Her face looks different when she has clothes on.”

“So cute! Makes me think she’s ultra-performative and her other persona is purely art in her and Kanye’s mind. Seriously girl next door cute and then whoaaaaa nelly – totally different in the most bizarre way when she’s with Ye,” one observer noted.

So cute! Makes me think she’s ultra-performative and her other persona is purely art in her and Kanye’s mind. Seriously girl next door cute and then whoaaaaa nelly – totally different in the most bizarre way when she’s with Ye. — Kerri RdWd (@KerriAnnabell) January 11, 2025

“I think the person recording was probably good looking for her to get giggly like that,” another added.

“That’s too much chatting and giggling with a stranger Bianca,” one X user tweeted.

The video surfaces after months of rumors of troubles in her marriage to the eclectic Grammy-winner. Sources suggested Censori had grown weary of constant travel.

Kardashian also has been public about him not seeing the children while he is away. Now, back in America, it seems there are other nuisances that the couple will face — other Black men trying to shoot their shot.

“Indeed he took his shot even though he missed. He’s still a G,” wrote one supporter, while others asked, “Who did bro think he was.”

Fans were amused by the phone seeming to go off, and said, “Kanye was calling,” and posted a meme of her looking down with a face of him disapprovingly looking out, with the message, “The message she got.”

Kanye was calling — Hugs (@FreeHugsMeta) January 10, 2025

Some praised Censori’s handling of the situation, with users noting, “one thing about this she played it cool tho.”

The encounter ended with both parties exchanging pleasantries before parting ways.