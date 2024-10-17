‘This is Personal For Us’: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Forced to Disable Their Comments Following Backlash For Criticizing JD Vance 

Television personality Chrissy Teigen, 38, and R&B singer John Legend, 45, have seemingly quited the notice after publicly endorsing Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

The celebrity couple played a game of “Vote or Veto” in a video posted on their respective Instagram pages.

In the clip, Chrissy and John showed support for Democratic policies on abortion rights, free school meals, and a $6000 child tax credit.

“Okay, we had a little fun with Vote or Veto for @KamalaHarris and Trump’s policies today—because let’s be real, some things are just non-negotiable,” the two wrote in their joint post on Instagram.

Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 Democratic presidential campaign draws polarizing reactions online. (Photos: @johnlegend/Instagram, @kamalaharris/Instagram)

The caption continued, “But we also talked about what really matters—like voting to protect child tax credits that support so many families, and vetoing dangerous ideas like a national abortion ban. This is personal for us, and it should be for you too.”

While Teigen and Legend shared their political opinions with their combined 58 million followers, people were not able to respond under the “Vote or Veto” post because the comments were turned off.

The pair’s decision to prevent other Instagram users from commenting about their Harris endorsement came after Legend faced backlash for a recent sitdown with the Zeteo media organization.

On Oct. 9, Zeteo published an interview with the EGOT winner as he spoke to progressive political commentator Mehdi Hasan about politics, including controversial remarks made by Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

“There’s a clip of Vance that resurfaced from 2021, him criticizing Kamala Harris for not having any children of her own. A lot of people were outraged by this,” Hasan stated.

Hasan then mentioned John and Chrissy had a child born through a surrogate, and lost a baby due to pregnancy complications before asking, “What was your family’s reaction when you hear a man running for vice president talk about childless people in this way?”

Legend answered, “I just don’t understand the contempt he has for people without children. It just doesn’t make any sense. … We don’t want the government dictating to us when we have kids and how many kids we’re able to have.”

A portion of the interview was posted on Instagram, including Legend’s response to Vance’s criticism of Americans without children, which generated both positive and negative replies.

“John, stick to your piano and supermodel super-smart wife,” one person commented. Someone else posted, “John, you cannot be serious with this.”

Another comment read, “Why do we care about your opinion on the presidential candidates? We don’t. We like your music… and apparently, I still like your music but I don’t like your views.”

A fourth person declared, “We do not care what HOLLYWOOD THINKS. PERIOD!”

In contrast, a Legend backer commented, “It’s amazing to me how a man standing up for women is triggering to so many people.”

Legend and his wife and been longtime supporters of Harris, including when won the 2016 Senate election, as the second Black woman and first South Asian American U.S. senator.

The “All of Me” singer’s support also included appearing at the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21. He was joined by legendary drummer Sheila E. on stage in Chicago’s United Center to perform a rendition of Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”

During the DNC, “CBS Mornings” host Tony Dokoupil spoke to the 12-time Grammy Award recipient about his Harris endorsement and his reasons for speaking out on political matters as a celebrity.

“Politics affects all of our lives and we’re all citizens. We all have a stake in what happens in this country. We pay taxes here. Our kids are growing up here, going to schools here,” Legend explained.

About supporting Harris’ run for the White House, he added, “She is imminently qualified to be president and she also has the right character traits I think to be a great president which means she cares about people’s lives, wants the government to work for people and improve their lives.”

Teigen has also been heavily involved in promoting Kamala Harris’ political agenda. The former Sports Illustrated model moderated a conversation about reproductive rights with the vice president in June 2024 before Harris announced her presidential campaign.

Legend and Teigen celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last month after years of dating and meeting in 2006 during the filming of the “Stereo” music video.

Teigen gave birth to their first daughter, Luna Simone, in April 2016, followed by the birth of their first son, Miles Theodore, in May 2018. Their second daughter, Esti Maxine, was born in January 2023. A second son named Wren Alexander arrived in June 2023 via a surrogate.

In September 2020, Teigen revealed the loss of a baby around 20 weeks into the pregnancy. She wrote on Instagram, “We, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”

It’s important to note that despite reports about Teigen having a miscarriage, she stated in The Hollywood Reporter interview, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”