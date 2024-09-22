‘Tell Them About the Freak Off, Diddy Jr.’: Ne-Yo’s Family Drama Explodes as Shocking Sex Parties and Abuse Allegations From Son’s Mother Resurface 

Disgraced music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs is now facing a three-count indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his arrest, a flood of accusations have emerged, with several notable figures now entangled in these “freak off” allegations involving the Bad Boy founder.

With these allegations, names of other big celebrities are being thrown in the ring by people who have worked or partied with the Bad Boy founder.

One example, according to The Jasmine Brand, is Dawn Richard, a former member of Danity Kane who has recently filed her own lawsuit against Combs. Richard claims that Usher, Ne-Yo, and Jimmy Iovine were present at a business dinner in 2009 and witnessed the “Nasty Girl” rapper punch Cassie Ventura.

This follows the release of surveillance footage, mentioned in Ventura’s own lawsuit, showing Combs physically assaulting her in a hotel hallway.

Old footage of singer Ne-Yo being called “Diddy Jr.” and having “Freak Offs” by his ex- Sade Bagnerise has resurfaced. (Photos: @neyo/Instagram)

Now, as if to complement Richard’s allegations, a resurfaced video shows Ne-Yo being blasted by his ex-lover Sade Bagnerise for having “Freak offs,” “body slamming” her and emulating the same deviant and possibly illegal behavior that has Combs behind bars now.

Bagnerise, who shares two sons with Ne-Yo, called him “Diddy Jr.” in the Instagram Live video from this past April, accusing him of hosting “freak offs” and bringing “prostitutes” around their children. “Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Jr.,” she said.

She then continued and accused him of abuse. “You know what you did. You body slammed me on the floor. Tell them the real you and why we’re here today?”

“You f—king like to have hos, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here,” she continued to snap on the “So Sick” singer, who asked her why she was getting loud about this issue.

Bagnerise said she asked him not to bring the woman over and “even came over here to help him with these f—king kids because he won’t watch these kids.”

When The Neighborhood Talk reposted the video, its followers chimed in, clowning the singer.

“Neyo, is so sick of love songs,” one person joked, as another one quipped, “The baby oil was for everyone” referencing the 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricants that were confiscated by the FBI from one of Combs’ properties and being used in the case against him.

Keeping the joke going, “So basically the WHOLE INDUSTRY was in on this baby oil saga.”

Someone else rationalized, “This is why Kendrick is doing the Super Bowl. Everybody else gonna be in jail.”

Many thought the same thing, with someone saying, “THESE CELEBS BEEN SO QUIET ALL WEEK,” and one bemoaning, “We ain’t gon have NO new music when they finish this trial.”

Combs has been connected to almost every chart-topping star in the music industry as either a producer, label head, or friend.

Over his illustrious career, he’s earned numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards and the BET Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his contributions to music and entertainment.

As the founder of Bad Boy Records, the “All About the Benjamins” artist played a pivotal role in shaping hip-hop and R&B, launching the careers of legendary artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, The Lox, and Ma$e. His influence extended beyond his record company as he collaborated with stars like Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, and Usher while also mentoring a new generation of talent, including French Montana and Machine Gun Kelly.

Diddy’s ventures in fashion, with his Sean John clothing line, and in spirits, with his partnership in Cîroc vodka, further solidified his position as a multifaceted businessman. His impact on the culture is immeasurable, inspiring artists and entrepreneurs alike.

As the fallout continues, many are distancing themselves from Combs. New York Mayor Eric Adams has requested that Combs return the key to the city, which he was awarded in 2023.

Howard University is severing its relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs by rescinding the honorary degree it awarded him in 2014 and discontinuing the scholarship program bearing his name. In a statement, the university confirmed that the board unanimously voted to revoke the degree, as reported by The Associated Press.

Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, has only been named in Richard’s lawsuit as a witness to an assault against Ventura but has not been accused of anything nefarious by Combs’ accusers.

It is not known if he will be called to testify against Diddy. As one Instagram user noted, what is known is that the stars who love the spotlight the most, telling the world about their foray into polyamory and pushing their music, have been super quiet.

The singer-songwriter has not made a peep outside of promoting his recent “Champagne and Roses” tour.