‘Matter of Time Before She Is on the Curb’: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Wedding Hangs In the Balance as She Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Life’s Stormiest Trials’

Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sánchez is walking into 2025 with an air of optimism after being the focus of unending speculative reports about her pending nuptials.

The former news personality’s every move has been watched by hawk-eyed social media users who believed she was set to say “I do” to the Amazon co-founder around Christmastime.

Lauren Sánchez, fiancée of Jeff Bezoz, shares cryptic post about “life’s stormiest trials” days after the Amazon co-founder shut down winter wedding rumors. (Photo: Jeffbezos/Instagram)

Days into the New Year, Sánchez shared a caption-less post of a quote that stated, “Like the tides, life’s greatest moments of peace often come after its stormiest trials.” The sage words were presented with a video of choppy sea waters juxtaposed to a beautiful scene of a setting sun.

A follower responded, “Enjoy the power of peace,” while another typed, “So much grief in growth but the outcome is always worth it.”

Not a single utterance about her relationship was observed as Sánchez limited comments on Instagram weeks earlier amid unrelenting trolls who peppered her posts with snide remarks about her appearance and engagement to the billionaire CEO.

Though the couple hosted a star-studded dinner in Aspen, Colorado, with some of their closest pals over the holiday, there have been no reports of the pair secretly getting hitched. The Amazon co-founder even attempted to dissuade spectators from falling for the wedding claims ahead of the snowy trip.

“This whole thing is completely false – none of this is happening,” he tweeted. Adding, “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been.” The former “Good Day LA” co-host was tight-lipped in November about the status of her wedding-planning journey.

While appearing on the “Today” show, she coyly shared she has a Pinterest board and was “thinking about the dress” but did not offer any hints at when the big day could occur.

Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage "don't believe everything you read" is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out… https://t.co/wz2SWp6wBZ — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 22, 2024

When the mother of three reflected on all that 2024 had to offer on Jan. 3, she wrote that there were “challenges that shaped me,” “wins that inspired me,” and “amazing people who lifted me up.” For some, the introspective look back was deemed empowering, but to many others it was an invite to claw at her life.

“If she was actually empowering she wouldn’t have to run around dressed like a stripper to get attention. “She’s like the walking talking proof of Bezos’s mid-life crisis,” a critic wrote on The Daily Mail platform, where photos of her busty New Year’s Day photos and message were reshared.

Another person suggested, “She might be thinking about the when and where of her wedding, but it seems Bezos is not.” A more critical assessment proclaimed, “Sanchez pays lots of Bezos money to make people forget she is a homewrecker,” wrote another.

A response to the theory read, “They both are. They were both married when they started an affair. They are both liars and cheaters. There is no way a relationship will last that is built on lies and deception.”

And lastly, a more menacing thought shared stated, “I hope she has her financial affairs in order. If he’ll cheat WITH you, he will definitely cheat ON you. She will lose Jeff Bezos the same exact way she got him. I don’t think he will ever marry her. It’s only a matter of time before she is on the curb.”

Whenever the couple does decide to exchange vows, it will mark a second marriage for both parties. The soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Bezos controversially began dating around 2019. At the time, they were both married, the businessman to his wife, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, and Sánchez to Patrick Whitesell, whom she shares two kids with. Her eldest child was born during a past relationship with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.