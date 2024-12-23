‘Completely False’: Jeff Bezos and Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Shut Down Rumors About Their Over-the-Top Multi-Million Dollar Wedding

Jeff Bezos is clearing up rumors faster than Amazon Prime.

The billionaire founder of Amazon is debunking rumors of an upcoming lavish wedding between him and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, Bezos, 60, took to X to shut down the speculation about the over-the-top ceremony, which was said to cost millions.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez address rumors about their $600 million wedding allegedly taking place next week. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)



Early Sunday morning, Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square, reposted a recent article from The New York Post, citing reporting from the Daily Mail, that Bezos was set to marry Sánchez, 55, on Saturday, Dec. 28, in an “extravagant $600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado.”

The article claimed the ceremony would be decorated in holiday decor with a winter-wonderland theme at Kevin Costner’s Ranch in Aspen. It also included a possible guest list full of A-list celebrities such as Kris Jenner, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Queen Rania of Jordan, who also attended the couple’s engagement in Aug. 2023.

Ackman’s post questioned the story. “This is not credible. Unless you are buying each of your guests a house, you can’t spend this much money,” he said.

Bezos followed up, expanding on how baseless the details were. “Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening.”

“The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible,” Bezos continued.

He ended his post by mentioning how “interesting” it would be to see the corrections that would have to be issued by the “outlets” that chose to report on the false information.

Several people reacted to Bezos’ early morning damage control.

“I commented on an earlier post talking about the cost being absurd. $600 million for a wedding doesn’t even sound feasible or realistic unless the pope is reading your vows,” said this skeptical X follower.”

This commenter said, “Jeff Bezos from Dade County! The 305 in him won’t ever let him spend that much on a wedding. Dude will quietly book the Biltmore and go on about his business.”

“I liked that the story had an ad for an Amazon Wedding Registry,” said another person, pointing out some irony in the article.

Even fellow billionaire and X CEO Elon Musk chimed in on the rumor.

“That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding. It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present. A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere,” wrote the Tesla CEO.

That said, I hope you do hold an epic wedding.



It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present.



However, one follower represented everyone outside of the billionaire tax bracket telling Bezos, “Hey Jeff could I get 100k for Christmas please.”

Sánchez backed up Bezos’ claim of the story’s absurdity by posting a screenshot of her fiancé’s post and an image of the story with the words “Not true!” plastered on top of it.

Screenshot courtesy of @LaurenSanchez/ Instagram

Bezos and Sánchez were dating in January 2019 — just days after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife MacKenzie Scott — and engaged in May 2023. While the former media correspondent and the author have kept the wedding date a secret from the public, she has been open about the excitement surrounding her second marriage.

“You know what I’m most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams,” Sánchez said in a previous interview with Extra.

“I do,” she lovingly continued. “He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to.”

Many online have been critical of Bezos and Sánchez’s union calling the former journalist a “gold digger,” suggesting she was only with him for his money.

Sánchez for than him as people online have often been critical of her sexy selfies, latex outfits and “cheap and classless” looks.