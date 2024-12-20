‘What Goes Around Comes Around’: Jeff Bezos Warned Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Will ‘Eat You Next’ After Brother’s Explosive Scandal Involving Leaked Nude Photos

Lauren Sánchez is a man-eater, according to social media users who are warning Jeff Bezos to beware of his soon-to-be wife’s alleged unscrupulous tactics.

The Amazon honcho wished his fiancée a happy 55th birthday on Instagram on Dec. 19, where the comments revealed plenty of people have been skeptical of the relationship for years.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

In the post, which shows a photo of the duo at an event for Lauren’s children’s book “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” Bezos doted over her accomplishment.

He wrote in the caption, “What an incredible year — you set your mind to writing a children’s book and now you’re a NYT best selling author. I have a feeling your next trip around the sun will be just as amazing. Happy birthday, baby!”

Among the first batch of responses reads an ominous comment stating, “Eat you next. Eat you next.” The next critic typed, “She cheated with you leaked it forced your divorce…don’t give her billions she hurt the real love of your life.”

The pair have publicly been together since 2019 — the same year Bezos’ wife and mother of his four kids, Mackenzie Scott, filed for divorce after an 18-year marriage.

At the time, Sanchez was married to Patrick Whitesell, with whom she shares two kids. The “Good Day LA” co-host is also a mother to a son with retired NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

The billionaire and journalist’s affair was exposed to the masses when their nude photos and sexy text messages were made public by the National Enquirer. One of their sources was purportedly Michael Sánchez, Lauren’s brother.

An investigation into the bombshell report revealed the intimate communications were sent from Lauren’s phone to her sibling in 2018. Michael allegedly benefitted from a $250,000 deal from the American Media Institute, which owns the National Enquirer. In 2020, Michael sued Bezos for defamation after being publicly painted as the mole, a suit Michael subsequently lost.

The familial turmoil, however, did not deter Lauren and Bezos from moving forward with their romance. By 2023 they were engaged and are rumored to be planning a winter wedding due to take place in the coming weeks.

Still, in the comments, someone warned, “What goes around comes around!” While another wrote, “It’s your latest lady who you have [to] give your fortune.”

The day before Sanchez’s birthday, the couple were among the guests invited to dine with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Dec. 18.

The president-elect formerly called the businessman “Jeff Bozo” amid the leak controversy because of the unflattering coverage of Trump by The Washington Post, which Bezos owns.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at Mar-a-Lago last night having dinner with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Ov1X1NqPra — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 19, 2024

Still, despite critics describing Lauren as appearing “desperate” and “nervous” at the gathering, at least one person suggested their attendance was a public effort “to kiss the ring.”

“She appears keen to keep up with the Trumps, walking ahead and looking anxious to move on when her partner stops to chat,” a Daily Mail body language expert said.

The Washington Post refused to endorse a presidential nominee before the Nov. 5 Election Day.

However, it has since been confirmed that Amazon will be donating $1 million to the Republican’s inauguration fund as well as streaming the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20.