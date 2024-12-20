‘He was a Rebound’: Fan Suspects Katie Holmes Dated Jamie Foxx to ‘Get Back at’ Tom Cruise After the Comedian’s Confession About Dating White Women

Jamie Foxx’s ex Katie Holmes, 46, has made a public appearance after her ex-boyfriend’s mock vow to no longer date white women made headlines earlier this month.

Fans are still talking about the comedian’s “What Had Happened Was…” special on Netflix, which was released on Dec. 10. Ever since his wild claim, which some don’t believe, many have revisited his time with Holmes.

The Daily Mail posted images of the “Dawson’s Creek” actress as she was seen out in the streets of New York City on Dec. 19.

Jamie Foxx’s confession about dating white women spark conversation about her past with Tom Cruise.(Photos by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Mike Coppola/WireImage)

Holmes’ casual look in the Big Apple included her wearing a red hat, baggy orange jeans, grey jumper, black coat, and dark sunglasses.

After a five-year marriage to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, she allegedly began a relationship with Cruise’s “Collateral” co-star Foxx in 2013.

They were on and off until Holmes reportedly broke up with Foxx for good in 2019. She later dated chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. between 2020 and 2021 and musician Bobby Wooten III in 2022.

Foxx used his latest stand-up special to make light of a few industry jokes about him while addressing his 2023 hospitalization for a then-unspecified “medical complication.”

The 57-year-old entertainer revealed during the “What Had Happened Was…” set that he suffered a stroke from a brain bleed.

Foxx was able to recover from the serious medical condition after temporarily being bound to a wheelchair and unable to walk.

The Grammy Award-winning singer credited medical professionals, mental health specialists, and his supportive family members for his rehabilitation.

In addition, Foxx turned the public compliments about his tendency to date outside his race into a bit for the comedy show filmed in Atlanta.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” Foxx told his Black, female fans while sitting behind a piano on the Alliance Theater stage.

Jamie Foxx said his stroke cured him from messing with snow bunnies ❄️ 🐰 pic.twitter.com/i8dRggXu2z — Katt Williams Burner | Pimp Named SlickBack (@dreamlova77) December 10, 2024

The Academy Award winner declared, “I’ve been cured. No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

Foxx doubled down on that sentiment, by singing, “No more white women! Every month is February, all year long. Hallelujah! No more honkies! No more white women!”

Many people in the Atlanta crowd laughed at Foxx’s tongue-in-cheek declaration that he will no longer be romanticly involved with Caucasians.

Some understood his joke and the sarcasm in his voice. However, some believers gave Foxx pushback on social media. For instance, an X user tweeted, “It took Jamie Foxx almost dying to come to his senses and say no more white women.”

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had a very private 6 year relationship. Take a look back at their romance here: https://t.co/y46JpQ6X2D pic.twitter.com/Uba2tiT2m7 — E! News (@enews) August 19, 2019

Another person on the platform wrote, “I can’t believe it took every white woman and a stroke for Jamie Foxx to promise no more white women in public.”

They added, “Now I can’t prove I haven’t had a stroke, but I can prove that after being with two, maybe two and a half white women, you’ll never see me in public with one again.”

One Daily Mail article commenter focused on Jamie and Katie’s failed relationship by writing, “She wasted so much time on him. He was a rebound. Maybe a way to get back at Tom. She should have kept it short.”

Another said, “I admire Katy but not her choice of outfits. This is the worst so far.”

Additionally, someone tweeted, “I liked Jamie Foxx a lot until he went on his rant about white women! For God’s sake his girls, or at least one, is half white so how do you say that stuff when you chose mommas and put down white women. Wow!”

It was Foxx’s 30-year-old daughter, Corrine Foxx, who initially confirmed her father had fallen ill in April 2023. Her mother is U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Kline.

Jamie also has a 16-year-old daughter, Anelise Bishop, with Kristin Grannis. Both Kline and Bishop are white women.

Netflix’s “What Had Happened Was…” was a family affair. Corrine introduced her dad at the start of the special and Anelise joined Foxx on stage with her guitar for a musical duet.

Foxx was reportedly close to marrying white former fitness instructor Alyce Huckstepp in Nov. 2023. It is not clear if they are still together.

Foxx was also rumored to be involved with rising multiracial singer Sela Vave in 2019. However, the “Unpredictable” album creator insisted he was just mentoring Vave as a recording artist.