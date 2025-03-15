‘He Shouldn’t Be a Shark’: Kevin Hart Accused of Stealing ‘Shark Tank’ Pitch After His Restaurant Shuts Down Following ‘Greasy and Flavorless’ Reviews

A resurfaced clip from a 2022 episode of “Shark Tank” has ignited controversy after viewers noticed eerie similarities between guest shark Kevin Hart‘s reaction to a plant-based-chicken restaurant pitch and his subsequent launch of a nearly identical concept months later.

In season 13, episode 24, entrepreneur Lucas Bradbury presented his vegan chicken fast-food chain, Project Pollo, seeking $2.5 million for 5 percent of his rapidly expanding business.

Kevin Hart’s resurfaced appearance on “Shark Tank” has fans wondering if he stole a contestant’s pitch for his restaurant. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

In 2025, Bradbury’s pitch caught attention not only for its ambitious valuation but, also for Hart’s response — followed by his launch of a suspiciously similar concept later that same year.

The timing has left many viewers questioning whether the comedian’s appearance on the show was merely a reconnaissance mission for his own business venture, especially given the striking similarities in both concept and menu offerings.

“Did Kevin hart get his idea to make his restaurant after this?” one YouTube commenter wrote in the Shark Tank Global channel.

Another directly questioned, “Why was Kevin Hart ever on this show? If he can’t catch up with what’s going on then he shouldn’t be a shark.”

During the pitch, Bradbury showcased his plant-based chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and buffalo mac and cheese, impressing the sharks with the taste.

“Shark Tank” judge Kevin O’Leary even declared, “I’ve tried a lot of fake chicken, this is the best I’ve had.”

Despite the praise for the food, all sharks, including Hart, rejected the deal.

While most cited concerns about the rapid expansion and high valuation, Hart specifically mentioned the pace being too risky, “I think it’s too much of a risk, especially for what you’re asking … so, for that reason I’m out.”

What viewers found suspicious was Hart’s launch of Hart House — a vegan fast-food chain featuring remarkably similar menu items including plant-based “chicken” sandwiches and nuggets — mere months after the episode aired.

The timing raised eyebrows among fans, with one commenter noting, “I have more respect for the Pollo Project guy than Kevin Hart. He [Bradbury] actually busted his tail to get where he is at.”

Shark Barbara Corcoran had warned Bradbury during his pitch about expanding too quickly, comparing Project Pollo to Tom and Chee, another business “Shark Tank” judges invested in that “lost everything” after rapid expansion.

“The idea that you’re moving so fast… I wouldn’t be able to go to bed at night and sleep,” Corcoran said before declining to invest.

Her concerns proved prescient. Project Pollo’s aggressive growth strategy ultimately led to its downfall. After opening 12 locations in rapid succession, the company faced operational challenges and eventually closed all stores, with Bradbury selling the business to a national franchise group in April 2023, according to the Daily Meal.

Ironically, Hart’s venture suffered a nearly identical fate.

Hart House opened four locations across Los Angeles County before abruptly shuttering all restaurants in early 2024, lasting just under two years.

While Hart told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022 that he wanted to “give people a plant-based option” in the fast-food landscape, customer reviews suggested product issues doomed the business.

Social media reviews described Hart House offerings as “awful” and “tasted like cardboard,” while others complained the food was “unbelievably greasy and flavorless” — criticisms that likely contributed to its closure.

The parallel failures highlight the challenges facing plant-based fast-food concepts despite their trendiness.

Shark Mark Cuban foresaw these difficulties during Bradbury’s pitch, stating, “Plant-based does not mean healthy. … There’s nothing healthy about what you’re doing. … I think over the next two to three years it’s going to go the opposite direction where plant-based and healthy have to go together.”

Shark Lori Greiner had also expressed concern about Bradbury’s aggressive expansion, comparing him to a “tornado” and questioning what happens “when that touches down.”

Both Project Pollo and Hart House ultimately confirmed these predictions, collapsing under similar pressures of rapid expansion and product-market fit challenges.

One YouTube commenter lamented the failures, writing, “Kevin Hart closed down his plant-based fast food restaurant ‘Hart House’ which I tried in Los Angeles. It’s such a bummer the world is so indoctrinated to thinking you need to eat meat to survive. 10+ years vegan and never going back.”

Our Scavenger Hunt is running 💚 Kick off at any Hart house location today then head out to discover hidden gems throughout the city.



Collect stamps local spots and earn a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience with none other than @kevinhart4real right here at Hart House! pic.twitter.com/schWG2SMaC — Hart House (@myharthouse) June 11, 2023

While neither Hart nor Bradbury has directly addressed the similarities between their concepts, the timing and parallels between Project Pollo and Hart House have left fans wondering whether the comedian and guest shark gathered more than just entertainment value from his “Shark Tank” appearance — even if both ventures ultimately met the same fate.

Bradbury, who initially claimed to “thrive in chaos” during his pitch, eventually pivoted to launch Side Chicks, which served real chicken versions of his menu items, perhaps recognizing that the market wasn’t ready for an exclusively plant-based chicken concept at scale.

Side Chicks also has closed its doors. The “Ride Along” actor has not dabbled into the restaurant space since.