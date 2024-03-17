Ice-T Hits Back at Folks Who Got Something to Say About What He Says or Does, ‘They Can Keep the Stress’  

Imagine being 66 years old, married to the love of your life, having a beautiful daughter who adores you, survived the streets of Los Angeles and South Central in the thick of the ’70s and ’80s when gang violence first gripped the streets, having a net worth $65 million … and really caring what people say about you.

Ice-T and Coco. (Photo: @coco/Instagram)

If you can, you might be rapper-turned-actor Ice-T, one of the pioneers of West Coast hip-hop and one of the most outspoken personalities in Hollywood.

With over four decades under his belt as an entertainer, he has come to embrace this one “cold fact” presented as an aphorism from Aristotle: “There is only one way to avoid criticism: Do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing.”

Recently, Ice-T appeared on “The View” talk show to celebrate 25 years of being on “Law & Order: SVU,” as one of the longest-running actors on a television series.

While the majority of the comments in the YouTube airing of the segment were positive, one wrote in the comments, “I luv him ,but when I was on twitter ,he tweeted if ‘if you dont gets likes ,it means your probably have no friends’ Bad message to send out there.”

Another person wrote, “Do they even know he was pimpn back in the day.”

Comments like that seemed to just roll off his back. The “Colors” hitmaker took to social media (both his X account and Instagram) shortly after the video was posted to let people know that he has come too far to be vexed by folk who “don’t make him no never mind.”

He wrote, “People that have a problem with ANYTHING I say or do… Should know by now, that I Truly don’t give a F how you feel.”

People that have a problem with ANYTHING I say or do… Should know by now, that I Truly don’t give a F how you feel.. 💥 pic.twitter.com/nKXFaZJXNn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 15, 2024

With this most recent post, Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Lauren Marrow, never gives an indication of what prompted his remark. However, fans were right there with him, supporting his unbotheredness.

“Yep, at our age, that is the best philosophy Ice-T! Lived too long to take crap from people. They can keep the stress,” one person commented.

"what's your date of birth, what's your real name" haha pic.twitter.com/ZGOeoyw2Bd — LEGION | complex1 (@RonVoorhees3) March 15, 2024

“That’s a hard skill to learn, but very useful,” one person wrote, adding, “If no one is assisting in paying my bills, literally or figuratively, spiritually, and/or emotionally, I have no reason to consider the opinions of others unless I ask.”

Another joked, “Tell people to check your meter for the reading.”

Tell people to check your meter for the reading… pic.twitter.com/8ICbAXLO8k — Adam DeCicco (@AdamDeCicco) March 15, 2024

One X user simply wrote, “Words to live by,’ while another said, “Yep, at our age, that is the best philosophy Ice-T! Lived too long to take crap from people. They can keep the stress.”

These are words that if you have been following Ice T, you know he stands on ten toes down.

In 2023, when critics targeted his wife, Coco Austin, for posting provocative photos on Instagram showcasing her voluptuous figure — donning a white thong and a red crop top, revealing a glimpse of her breasts — in celebration of the Independence Day holiday, Ice T was right there clapping back.

One person asked, “You are a mother. How do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??”

Ice-T told the person to go lose some weight and followed with “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo s—t.”

Some people have made comments about the way that Coco and Ice-T parent their young daughter, Chanel. In his eyes, they have no clue just how wonderful they are at raising their little girl.

He posted on X, “Today an Interviewer asked me how Coco and I feel about people talking s—t about our parenting of Chanel… F em ALL..! Coco and I are the BEST Parents of all time! Take notes MFs!! Lol.”

Today an Interviewer asked me how Coco and I feel about people talking shit about our parenting of Chanel… F em ALL..! Coco and I are the BEST Parents of all time! Take notes MFs!! lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 30, 2023

It’s more than clear Ice-T is not here for the games or any disrespect.