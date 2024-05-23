‘Just Buy a Bigger Skirt’: Serena Williams Sparks Controversy, Called Out by Fans for Focusing on Losing Weight to Fit Into ‘Too Little’ Skirt

Outside of her dominance on the tennis court, Serena Williams is known for her powerful and curvaceous physique. Her impressive and perfectly toned body has always been a standout in the world of sports, drawing admiration from many within the Black community.

Now a mother of two, the Compton native doesn’t seem to be embracing her post-pregnancy body, taking to social media to bemoan putting on a few extra pounds.

Serena Williams shares new video of her trying to fit her bum into a denim skirt. (Photo: @Serenawilliams/Instagram)

The extra weight has made some of her favorite outfits a bit snug. In a recent post, she shared her frustration about squeezing into a designer denim skirt, sparking a wave of reactions. Her die-hard fans say she is tripping about the weight, and even suggested she just buy bigger clothes.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Williams said she was “Back by popular demand” before trying to wriggle into a denim Valentino skirt.

“So, I am going to try on my skirt again to see if it’s any closer than it was four weeks ago,” she said before admitting the last time she tried the skirt on was really six weeks ago.

“Honestly. I feel like it’s gonna fit the same,” she says, struggling to put one leg into the skirt.

Dressed in an all-black body shaper, the tennis athlete with the most Grand Slam match wins in history revealed that she’s been hitting the gym. However, she’s unsure if all her workouts moved the needle as she struggled to get them past her hips and definitely not over her butt.

“Compton has a problem .. still,” Williams said. “Can’t say I’m happy about this, but it actually comes up… It’s getting there.”

“I just want to cry,” she said to her 17.2 million followers.

Like many women, Williams was trying to squeeze her voluptuous body into a garment that’s too small. As she moves from side to side, rejoicing that she managed to get it higher than before, fans in her comments urged her to relax and use some common sense.

“Take your time! You look amazing!” one person added. Another said, “It’s ok. You don’t need this Pentecostal skirt. It’s triggering me lol but you look amazing gorgeous!!!!!”

“Can’t you just buy a larger size that fits you?” a third comment read. “I am not a fan of this type of content, babe. Still love you though.”

1st and for most y’all don’t have the genetics to look like her at the weight



2nd you don’t have weight 250lbs to look like that

Prime example Serena Williams she just as thick as this lady but weight far less

Serena Williams only weights around 160lbs give or take but not 200 pic.twitter.com/0ayG3EAOcj — Kéndo ⬛️🟥 (@kendo1804_) July 31, 2023

This is not the first time that Williams has tried to get into this particular skirt. In January, she shared that she bought the item while pregnant with her second child Adira and has used it as motivation to get fit.

Months ago, she posted a similar video titled “The Diary of a Denim skirt (part 1),” and said, “I was like, ‘I’m going to fit this when I don’t have a belly.’”

After struggling, she said, “OK, I feel like if I go to the gym, then I’ll be able to fit it in a month.”

The latest video shows that her plans did not pan out well.

Ever since having her first child, Olympia, in September 2017, Williams has stressed positivity while aiming to lose her post-pregnancy bulge.

In a candid moment during a news conference ahead of her Wimbledon return, Serena Williams opened up about the challenges of regaining her athlete’s physique after becoming a mom. She shared with her fans that, despite adhering to a strict vegan diet, she struggled to lose weight.

“I was vegan, I didn’t eat sugar,” she explained. “I was totally eating completely healthily… And I wasn’t at the weight that I would have been had I not breastfed.”

She continued, “What I’ve learned is that every body is different – no matter how much I worked out, it didn’t work for me. I lost 10 pounds in a week when I stopped. I just kept dropping.”

This time, weight loss hasn’t come as easily for Serena Williams after being retired from competitive tennis since 2022.