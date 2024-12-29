Mark Wahlberg Gets Half-Naked for Instagram Weeks After Reportedly Being ‘Livid’ at His Wife for Sharing Explicit Photo of Him Without His Consent

Before Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, could share any more embarrassing posts of his bare body on the internet, he decided to post them himself.

Just a day after Christmas, the “Four Brothers” star shared a video of him going for a cold plunge. Wearing nothing but some teeny fitted navy blue shorts, he walked towards the camera, sporting his six-pack and chiseled arms. “4 a.m., rain or shine,” he said to the camera.

“It’s raining outside. We’re still going to plunge,” he added as he walked off to plunge. He captioned the post, “Nothing like a cold plunge in the rain @thecoldlife @municipal 4 am club.”

Mark Wahlberg is allegedly still ‘livid’ that his wife Rhea Durham shared an explicit picture of him on social media without his consent. (Photo: @byrheawahlberg/Instagram)

Despite the video being just five seconds long, it was enough time for Wahlberg and his fit physique to leave his fans thirsting for him in the comments.

Under his video, one person wrote, “I wouldn’t of minded him for Christmas.” Another fan commented, “you go right ahead and do what you have to do with that sexy body God bless.”

Someone else said, “In my dreams, the man I marry is just like this one.” A fourth person who seemingly couldn’t care less about Wahlberg being married said, “So very handsome and sexy my man.”

Wahlberg’s latest viral post in his skivvies comes just weeks after it was reported that the actor was apparently frustrated with his own wife back in November after she shared a photo of him taking a shower. In the image, the “Ted” actor was getting cleaned up on top of a Fiji rooftop, standing outside and overlooking the beach. Wahlberg was seemingly unaware that he was being photographed because he was turned away from the camera. To keep some parts of him to herself, Rhea added a red emoji to cover his buttocks.

She wrote, “Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg,” adding in heart eye emojis and lips.

According to Radar Online, Wahlberg — who shares four children with Rhea — was “livid” about the private photo.

An insider told the outlet that Wahlberg was pretty upset with his wife of 15 years.

They said, “Even though the photo was up for just a short time, it was enough to make Mark livid. He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet!”

“While Rhea quickly deleted the image, the brief exposure caused tension — it’s a mistake she won’t be making again!”

But it looks like Wahlberg has since gotten over it. Rhea’s been sharing updated photos of herself, her husband, and sometimes their kids over the past month, while spending time together for the holidays.