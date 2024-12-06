‘Don’t Ask Me a Question Now’: Denzel Washington Nearly Walks Out of Interview After Being ‘Annoyed’ By Mark Wahlberg’s Excessive Flirting with Reporter During Interview

Over a decade ago, Denzel Washington seemed visibly “annoyed” with Mark Wahlberg’s flirtatious interaction with a reporter during an interview.

While promoting their 2013 buddy cop comedy, the two actors were interviewed by Kjersti Flaa. The 51-year-old Norwegian journalist recently shared a video reflecting on the moment last month.

A resurfaced clip shows Denzel Washington annoyed by Mark Wahlberg derailing joint interview. (Photos by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Flaa started that conversation by asking Wahlberg about the “winking thing” his character would do in the movie.

The rapper-turned-actor responded by noting how Flaa’s blue pants complemented her eyes which got a comical reaction from Washington.

“She just winked. Man, I’m done,” Denzel joked. “Would this work if one chair was empty?”

When Flaa tried to turn her attention to the two-time Oscar winner, Washington sarcastically said, “Nah, don’t be asking me a question now.”

In the YouTube video posted on Nov. 1, 2024, Flaa addressed Washington’s response to her flirty back-and-forth with Wahlberg 11 years earlier.

“It started off kind of ridiculous, and Denzel Washington was getting a little bit annoyed,” Flaa insisted. “The more we spoke, the more I tried to ask serious questions, and it just completely fell through.”

She added, “It was funny. It was an innocent thing, and [Washington] was just being silly. But my whole interview just derailed. I didn’t remember my questions. I didn’t know what we were talking about.”

According to Flaa, the interview ended with everyone in the room laughing and Washington getting out of his seat and pretending to walk out. However, she did manage to get to ask another question about Wahlberg passing gas on command in the film.

Nearly 300 comments were left under the latest episode of Flaa’s “Flaawsome Talk” show on YouTube. People had a lot to say about her look back at the lighthearted discussion with Wahlberg and Washington.

“That wasn’t a disaster, it was actually so sweet and funny! I’m sure it was the highlight of their day, too! Keep up the good work!” one person commented.

Another fan wrote, “Brilliant, I love these 2 actors. The interview was so cool because your laughter and theirs [were] so genuine it all became very contagious.”

Someone else suggested, “Denzel was clearly not annoyed lol. He was being funny and ironic.” A fourth individual posted, “Denzel and Mark are great actors. Would have loved to be there for that interview.”

One eagle-eyed YouTube user pointed out, “Mark playing with his wedding ring while flirting with you!” Noticing that comment, Flaa replied, “Haha. I know, but it was so innocent.”

Mark began dating Victoria’s Secret model Rhea Wahlberg (née Durham) in 2001. They got married on Aug. 1, 2009, in Beverly Hills. The celebrity couple have four children together.

Rhea gave birth to their first daughter, Ella Rae, on Sept. 2, 2003. Ella Rae was followed by the pair’s first son, Michael, on March 21, 2006.

Another boy, Brendan, joined the Wahlberg family on Sept. 16, 2008. A second daughter named Grace arrived on Jan. 11, 2010.

Washington also has four children with Pauletta Washington, his wife of 41 years. John David Washington, 40, Katia Washington, 38, Malcolm Washington, 33, and Olivia Washington, 33, all work in the entertainment business too.

“2 Guns” starring Washington and Wahlberg premiered on July 30, 2013. The Baltasar Kormákur-directed motion picture was based on Steven Grant and Mateus Santolouco’s comic book series of the same name.

Washington played undercover DEA Special Agent Robert “Bobby” Trench. Wahlberg took on the part of undercover U.S. Navy Special Operations officer Michael “Stig” Stigman. Bobby and Stig both end up on the run after attempting to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel.

“2 Guns” debuted at No. 1 in North America with a $27 million opening weekend. The film eventually earned $131 million at the worldwide box office. $75 million of that nine-figure haul came from domestic ticket sales.

Washington is currently receiving Academy Award consideration for his supporting role in director Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” which hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. Wahlberg acted in and produced the 2024 movies “Arthur the King” and “The Union.”