‘What a Lucky Woman You Are’: Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Leaves His Fans Drooling with More Shirtless Photos of the Actor Months After Photo Scandal

Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, doesn’t mind sharing thirst trap photos of her husband, and fans are thanking her for this.

On June 5, Durham took time to wish Wahlberg a happy birthday by sharing 17 photos to celebrate his 54th birthday on Instagram. The pictures were a mix of solo shots of the “Flight Risk” actor as well as snaps of him in dad mode with his kids.

Wahlberg’s wife also included a sweet moment of him and his longtime friend Tom Brady embracing each other. But those weren’t the pictures some fans decided to zero in on.

Mark Wahlberg’s wife share’s steamy photos of the actor on his 54th birthday. (Photo: @byrheawahlberg/Instagram)

Within the carousel are images of the smiling “2 Guns” star flexing his arm muscles and double biceps on the beach. Wearing a white cap and black shades, Wahlberg flaunted his ripped upper body while wearing orange trunks. In another photo, he can be seen making a serious face while posing for the camera.

In the caption, Durham wrote, “Happy Birthday baby No words to describe how much I love you. Thank you for being you @markwahlberg.”

“Awww Happy Birthday! What a lucky woman you are. God Bless,” one fan replied in her comments section.

Another wrote, “Mi crush de toda la vida,” which from Spanish to English translates to “My lifelong crush.”

Someone else wrote to Wahlberg, “Happy Birthday, haven’t changed except a little more fine.”

Mark Wahlberg’s wife shares photos of the actor for his birthday. (Photos: byrheawahlberg/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Durham has shared a post of her man that had fans’ hearts racing.

Last year in October, she made headlines with a hot shot of the “Shooter” actor’s tush. At the time, they were vacationing at COMO Laucala Island resort in Fiji when Durham took a picture of Wahlberg showering outside.

In the photo, he was turned away from the camera with his body facing out to the ocean. His hands were on his head, suggesting that she caught him right in the middle of him washing his hair.

Before uploading the picture, Durham added a red heart graphic to partially cover Wahlberg’s buttocks. Over the image, she wrote, “Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg.”

She soon deleted it, but not before social media users got screenshots of the photo. There was even a possibly apocryphal report from RadarOnline that Wahlberg was “livid” with his wife for sharing the photo without his knowledge. If the report is true, it seems the couple has resolved that issue.

As for how Wahlberg celebrated his own birthday, according to his Instagram, he kicked his special day off by getting a good workout in at 4 a.m.

Sharing a video of himself in the gym, he said, “F-ck. 54 came quick. Give myself a little birthday gift. Ice bath, 4 a.m. workout, quality quiet time and prayer expressing my gratitude and more importantly, ask for guidance. Want to fulfill God’s purpose for my life. Want to do good things. Always seeking redemption. Always trying to bring people to Christ.”

Before peeling off to do his workout in the rest of the video, he said, “Let’s go.”

Wahlberg’s predawn workouts are nothing new. It appears they are part of this father of four’s daily routine.

He’s got to maintain his body somehow at 54.