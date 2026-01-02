‘No Wonder Why They Have So Many Babies’: Shirtless Mark Wahlberg Loses Spotlight as His Wife’s Bikini Takes Center Stage In New Photos

Mark Wahlberg isn’t the only one toting around a hot body in his household.

Fans of the Hollywood actor didn’t know what to think after seeing new images of his wife, Rhea Durham, a former model and handbag designer.

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, go on vacation in Barbados after the holidays. (Photo by Andrew Toth/FilmMagic)

‘Good Riddance to Mark’: Mark Wahlberg’s Big Move Brings Him Closer to Trump — and Fans Think It’s No Coincidence

Durham is often by her husband’s side on red carpets and even on vacation, as the two were caught getting frisky by paparazzi on a tropical island.

The two were spotted in Barbados last Saturday, Dec. 27, walking out of the water and looking on to the shore, with a soaked Durham wearing a mint green one-piece swimsuit.

Wahlberg, however, was shirtless, flexing nothing but abs and wearing nothing but beach shorts.

The “Play Dirty” actor has easily been eye candy for many women since his music video days in 1991’s “Good Vibrations.”

Only this time, his muscled body — which he maintains daily with his 4 a.m. workouts and frequent ice plunges — but he didn’t completely outshine Durham. One fan who felt this way wrote on TMZ’s IG post, “Let’s not just focus on him her body is TEA as well.”

Dozens complimenting Durham’s natural body at 47 and her husband’s chiseled chest at 54. One person said, “She looks very fit as well. Happy New Year,” before another leaned to the jokes, “Love this couple! No wonder why they have so many babies.”

Shifting to the “Ted” star, one wrote, “Someone needs to teach Mark how to lift properly. His chest looks horrible.” Another asked, “What are those lines under his pecks? Is his whole body fake?”

Wahlberg and Durham have been together since 2001 and married for 16 years. The two have welcomed two sons and two daughters together, 22-year-old daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg, son Michael Wahlberg, 19, son Brendan Wahlberg 17, and daughter Grace Wahlberg, 15.

As for the couple, it seems Wahlberg and Durham are quite fond of the beach, seeing as they purchased property in Delray Beach, Florida.

Reports in November revealed that the “Four Brothers” star dropped $37 million on a mansion in Delray Beach’s Stone Creek Ranch community. This comes two years after moving from California to Las Vegas.

The couple’s new proximity to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, just 20 miles away in Palm Beach, seems to have persuaded some observers that the actor supports the MAGA leader.

Under the photos of Wahlberg and his wife, a person wrote, “Another trump lover.”

During Trump’s first presidential campaign, Wahlberg revealed that the two became acquainted through their mutual hobby of golf.

In a September 2016 interview with The Guardian, he dodged sharing who he was going to vote for at the time. But he did say that he’s golfed with Trump before. He said, “He’s an OK golfer. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit since, at various occasions. I’ve never met Hillary Clinton.”

Democratic nominee and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ultimately lost to Trump that fall. In December 2016, a month before Trump was to take office for the first time, Wahlberg was doing press for his film “Patriots Day.”

When the interviewer asked if he thought America would be safer under Trump’s administration, Wahlberg responded, “Me being a positive person, I have to hope so. I have to remain optimistic that the future will get better.”

In 2023, he took a photo with Trump at the UFC 290 in Las Vegas, which, for some people, deepened the belief that he was aligned with him even though he hasn’t said so. Wahlberg was also seen speaking with Trump’s “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood: “Braveheart” star Mel Gibson.