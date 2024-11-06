‘How Embarrassing’: Actor Mark Wahlberg Reportedly ‘Livid’ Over Wife Rhea Sharing Explicit Photo from Family Vacation Online

It looks like the wife of actor Mark Wahlberg, 53, pulled a fast one after she posted and deleted an explicit photo of “The Union” star online.

The X-rated flick, taken during their vacation at the luxurious COMO Laucala Island resort in Fiji this October, reportedly has Wahlberg “livid” after it went viral, sparking “tension” in their household.

Mark’s wife, Rhea Durham, 46, shared a rare photo of the former Hollywood bad boy taking an outdoor shower, on social media without her husband’s knowledge.

Mark Wahlberg is allegedly still ‘livid’ that his wife Rhea Durham shared an explicit picture of him on social media without his consent. (Photo: Instagram/ @byrheawahlberg )

In the photo, Wahlberg is seen naked showering with his hands over his head, facing an ocean view.

Using a red heart sticker over his backside, Durham captioned the post, “Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg,” with winky faces, kisses, and lookey eyes emojis.

Despite the deletion, the brief exposure of this private moment reportedly didn’t sit well with Wahlberg. RadarOnline reports that photo was taken while on vacation last month likely in Fiji, according to other posts on Durham’s Instagram page.

Mark Wahlberg’s wife, Rhea Durham, posted a sexy flick of her husband, but deleted it after allegedly receiving backlash within their home. (Photo: Instagram/ @byrheawahlberg )

An alleged source close to the family told the outlet that the former model, who blew up in ’90s in Calvin Klein ads and once went by the rap moniker of Marky Mark, is still fuming that his wife of 15 years would post the private image online.

The pair share four children: Ella, 21, Michael, 18, Brendan, 16 and Grace, 14, and while Wahlberg may have been previously bold with sharing shirtless photos or posing in his underwear, it seems the photo is one he never intended to get out.

“Even though the photo was up briefly, it was enough to make Mark livid,” the insider claimed to Radar Online. “He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet!”

The person allegedly added that Durham has learned her lesson, saying, “It’s a mistake she won’t be making again.”

Reactions online ranged from people praising Durham for sharing her man to others who claim Wahlberg’s body parts are for her eyes only.

“Why would you feel the need to share a pic like this with the world? He is your husband and this should be for your eyes only,” said one person.

Another added, “Dad could be Adonis but to be honest, nobody wants to see it, apart from Rhea, which is good! They have a good marriage. That said, we don’t need to see what you see Rhea.”

Thinking of their children, one observer said, “Why would you post that? Think how embarrassing it is for your teenagers before you do something like that.”

“Why would you do that?” a fourth person bluntly asked to which one person suggested, “To show it’s her man. Hands off to any other ladies maybe flirting with him in the industry.”

Durham shared more footage from their Fiji vacation including other, less risqué snapshots that were posted by her and her husband.

The couple shared family moments, including horseback riding and wave running in the scenic Pacific waters.

One of the more sentimental photos showed them enjoying a sunset on the beach. Durham expressed gratitude for the getaway, writing, “Thank you @comolaucalaisland for the most beautiful stay in Fiji! We’ll be back!”

Wahlberg only posted one vacation reel, capturing candid moments with his wife after a nice swim.

In one clip, he affectionately says, “On this beautiful holiday the sun will shine for you. We’ve always wanted to come here; we’ve been talking about this for twenty-something years. Come out sun!”

The Hollywood star kissed his wife on the cheek at the end of the video, and even then he limited the comments section.

But Durham is familiar with catching heat over sharing her husband’s body online. In December 2023, she posted and deleted a photo of Wahlberg standing in boxer briefs and white socks while holding his junk and looking down at the camera.

It seems she intended for it to be viewed as a morning thirst trap as she added, “Good morning and you’re welcome” with a red chilli pepper emoji.

While it’s unclear just how upset Wahlberg truly is about the most recent photo Durham shared, the quick deletion of the shower image suggests that this dad has strict boundaries. Their next vacation is two months away, but time will tell if Durham learned her lesson from sharing her husband’s body online.