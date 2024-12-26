‘Where Is Your Wife?’: Young Joc’s Latest Post Feuls Rumors of Strained Marriage to ‘Cheat In Peace’ Months After Wife Kendra Threatened Divorce

The well of marital bliss that “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Yung Joc and his wife, Kendra Robinson, once shared reportedly has run dry for good.

At least that is what unrelenting rumors have several social media users believing. The pair has faced speculation of a looming divorce throughout their three-year marriage, and this time is no different.

Joc hasn’t shared a post of Kendra since July and Kendra hasn’t tagged him in a post since Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, controversial blogger Tasha K brought attention to new claims that the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper had filed for divorce on Dec. 22. However, the report is unconfirmed, and an official court filing has yet to surface. Still, many of Joc’s fans are convinced that the end finally has come.

Rumors swirl that Yung Joc has filed for divorce from Kendra Robinson after three years of marriage.

(Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)

The couple was together as recently as Thanksgiving. Joc tagged Robinson, who is a real estate attorney, in an Instagram post from their family gathering on Dec. 1. At the time, it seemed as though commenters did not suspect that things had gone awry.

However, weeks later, on Dec. 21, speculation about a legal separation had slowly become a topic of discussion.

Instagram followers sprinkled in discourse about the matter when the “Streetz Morning Takeover” radio host uploaded a video from his “Heat Up ATL” community giveaway days before Christmas.

One person asked, “Where is your wife joc?”

The question prompted someone to respond, “She’s not with him anymore it’s divorce filed.” Another individual who believes the rumors typed, “I only came here to tell you that leaving kendra was long overdue if it’s true…. It doesn’t make you a failure either because you definitely tried! Anyone who can at least respect you doesn’t have to be with you. Stay blessed.”

According to Tasha K, “Word is, after all the divorce threats Kendra’s made over the years, Joc has finally had enough.” One of the reactions to the post stated, “Finally cuz it seemed a tumultuous mess from day 1!”

Another individual commented, “About time! I hate to say it, but she was stressing him to an early gr8ve. Let him cheat in peace.”

Yung Joc got a text from his wife mid-interview, saying she wants a divorce after he was allegedly caught cheating 😳



pic.twitter.com/njlOPs5X4f — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 21, 2024

This summer the Atlanta rapper was accused of being unfaithful after a leaked video exposed Joc for being overly friendly and holding hands with an unidentified woman. He denied any wrongdoing.

During a live broadcast of his radio show, he even revealed a text he received from Robinson regarding the scandal.

“‘I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me, so I’m done,” Joc read of the message Kendra sent to him and her mother. “Like, that’s what I’m dealing with in real life. Imma be as transparent as I can be because this is what happens when you play like this. You play on people lives. You play on whatever they may be dealing with, and they have to deal with real circumstances,” he said.

Soon after, the newlyweds appeared to downplay suspicions of a rift by sharing footage of them cozied up with each other.

Yung Joc and his wife Kendra Robinson face divorce rumors as rapper shares a cryptic post online. (Photos: Attorneykendra_robinson/Instagram; Joclive/Instagram.)

Elsewhere online, amid the latest divorce developments, someone else was far more skeptical of the breakup news when they suggested, “Maybe this is for new storyline for the next season.”

Neither Joc nor his lady have confirmed or denied the current wave of speculation about the marriage. Though he did cryptically post about the winning attributes of being with a Virgo like himself.

The meme shared in his IG Story listed: “1. Great f—king sex, 2. A good sense of humor, 3. Partner in crime, 4. Dope personality, 5. A true friend for life, 6. Unquestionable loyalty, 7. Fine as hell.”

Joc and Kendra tied the knot on “LHH” in November 2021. It marked the second time Joc took the big plunge. He is also the father to eight children with multiple women, none of whom are Robinson.