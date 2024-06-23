‘She Showing Him She Can Play the Game Too’: Yung Joc’s Wife Kendra Robinson Goes on Vacation After He Reveals She Wants a Divorce Due to Alleged Cheating

Just days after rapper Yung Joc took to the airwaves to clarify that he wasn’t cheating on his wife, Kendra Robinson, the 36-year-old lawyer is reminding everyone—and her husband—that she’s still popping in these streets.

Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Joc, whose real name is Jasiel Robinson, engaged in a conversation with another woman. Many people felt she was too close for comfort in the footage that quickly made its way to a popular gossip site, igniting fresh concerns about the stability of Joc and Kendra’s marriage.

For those who have followed their journey on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” this kind of drama is nothing new.

Yung Joc’s wife Kendra Robinson appear to still be rocking her wedding ring after the rapper was accused of cheating recently. (Photo: attorneykendra_robinson/Instagram)

However, Kendra appears to have reached her breaking point this time, according to Joc. During a broadcast of his radio show, the “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper claimed that his wife had sent him a damning text message, blasting him to her mother.

“I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom,” the message allegedly read. “A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done.”

Days after sending that text, Kendra took to Instagram to show the world how seemingly unbothered she is, posting photos of herself in a green monokini and Gucci slides.

The caption read, “Day 1 . Man , it’s the times like this that I work hard for . Up for a few days with the home team . Happy birthday.”

The video message was clear: Kendra’s not just sitting at home waiting for Joc to get his act together. Many people in her comments begged her not to give up on her marriage because of the video.

“No no, don’t jump out here Ms Kendra!! Take your time & heal your mind before you start moving & grooving!! Looking Good Though,” one comment read.

Another said, “You look absolutely gorgeous. That man loves you, don’t give up on your marriage.”

But not all of her fans were convinced that the attorney is ready to give up her M.R.S. title.

“She still has her ring on. She’s not going anywhere,” one person wrote in her comment section. “She just showing him that she can play his game too. But better. Looking great!”

Yung Joc gets a text from his wife while on his Streetz Morning Takeover podcast.



She says she wants a divorce because a blog accused the rapper of cheating.



pic.twitter.com/a5kzxIgZAa — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 22, 2024

Before the new video surfaced, Yung Joc previously faced multiple allegations of infidelity throughout his relationship with his wife. Notably, during their time on “LHHATL” Joc’s relationships with other women, such as Karlie Redd and Meda, have caused significant turmoil in their marriage​.

Kendra has publicly addressed these issues, expressing her frustration and disappointment with Joc’s behavior. Last season 11, the pair endured the impact of Joc welcoming a child he fathered before he and Kendra got married and while they were on a break. He now has a total of nine children with five different women.

Despite these challenges, the couple has made efforts to work through their problems, although it remains a rocky road​ as they approach their third year of marriage.

In a 2022 interview with Atlanta Black Star, Kendra said, “Having the television show play out during our first year and having people not really know if we’re married or not, happily married or not, just simply based off of what they saw on the show. So when you consider that part, it was a little rough.”

Fans can wait to curiously tune in to the upcoming season 12 premiere on Tuesday, July 23, on MTV to see if Kendra moves on or if stays with her man, Joc.