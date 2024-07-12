‘She’ll be Ready to Divorce AGAIN Next Week’: Yung Joc’s Wife Kendra Robinson Under Fire for Flip-Flopping on Divorce Amid Cheating Scandal

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Yung Joc is making extra efforts to express his love and adoration for his wife Kendra Robinson since she recently threatened to divorce him.

An Instagram video clip, rendered in black and white and slowed down in speed, captures Robinson striking poses in a shimmering skirt set, her hair cascading over her shoulders, as she smiles and sends Joc an affectionate kiss.

Yung Joc defends jhis marriage to wife Kendra Robinson amid cheating allegations. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The “It’s Going Down” rapper gushed over his wife in the caption, writing, “How bout a lil sunshine on this beautiful morning @attorneykendra_robinson I see that lil thought meat.” The consensus is that he accidentally wrote “thought” meat when he meant “thigh” meat.

While the gesture was meant to be a sweet compliment from a husband to a wife, many fans clapped at Joc for not always treating Kendra well and constantly embarrassing her with his alleged philandering ways, including in 2021 after he fathered a child with another woman.

“Joc grow up and stop embarrassing her,” one person wrote under his comment section. Another said, “I’m happy she knows a kid don’t keep a man. Smart lady.”

Still harping on the celebrity sleeping around unprotected while in a relationship with Kendra, someone else says, “He got somebody pregnant on this break too watch and she gonna be mad at the Bm again.”

That break took place in 2019 and Kendra admitted they both were dating other people at the time. However, Joc ended up fathering a child with another woman, making it his ninth child with five different women.

Despite learning the news, Kendra and Joc continued with their engagement and then wedding in November 2021.

Mocking how frequently the couple appears to fall in and out of love with each other, a fourth comment said, “And in 3-5 business days…jasiel I want a divorce.”

“And she will be ready to divorce him AGAIN next week and talking to him crazy because he looked at a chick the wrong way,” another comment read.

“You stayed sis,” another fan wrote. ” He don’t love you.”

“She ain’t never leaving either,” a fourth fan joked.

Not everyone piled up on the reality star but commended them for trying to keep their spark going, “Y’all working it out glad you doing what’s right and not letting your marriage be destroyed. Do right by her Joc.”

Kendra also made a separate post, one that was less focused on her relationship and more focused on her career and brand.

“One day I will figure it all out. Until then , I’m living it uuupp every chance I get. I owe that to Ken. #OnKiya🤘🏾♥️#idcidcidc” she captioned her post.

Immediately fans weighed in on her picture, which showed her modeling in a denim skirt set with peek-a-boo sides. Joc’s ex and “LHHATL” co-star Karlie Redd was one of the first to comment on how cute she looked, posting heart eye emojis under her post.

Others couldn’t help but say, “Keep growing & glowing babe” and “Kendra you look TF good sis.”

One elder hopped in the comments to give a little marital wisdom, sharing, “I’ll tell you what, you betta not let the internet run you off from your husband. That’s coming from a 50 year old woman who’s been married for 27 years.” While others had words for Joc, including “Love her!! Act right Joc!”

The latest tension in their relationship comes from a mysterious clip being released of Joc and another woman talking in the back of a building. Social media went wild when the footage was released and said that the two were inappropriately close and looked like the conversation was too passionate to be a friendly chat.

Joc would later clarify that their argument was sparked by a comment about singer Tamar Braxton and that he was merely trying to defuse the situation. However, skepticism prevailed, and rumors swirled that he was cheating on his wife yet again, after only 2 1/2 years of marriage.

After seeing the video, Kendra initially vowed to leave him, texting her mother, “I’m divorcing Jasiel, mom. A blog has accused him of cheating on me so I’m done,” which Joc revealed during his morning show the following day.

But that seems to be a comment made in a moment of embarrassment and rage. Shortly afterward, the two were back in love. Joc posted a video of them in a vacation spot kitchen and while the audio is out, fans see Kendra holding his hand and him guiding her to put her arm around his neck.

While Joc and Kendra appear to be getting along now, they have many supporters rooting for the pair to have a happy and healthy marriage.