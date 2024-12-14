‘You Need to be Disbarred’: Fans Call for ‘Scum’ Lawyer’s Head After Jay-Z Rape Accuser Found to Be Autistic Woman with Several ‘Mistakes’ In Her Story

The 38-year-old woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13 years old has come forward in a bombshell interview about that night after the 2000 Video Music Awards in New York City.

While the lawsuit presented a complex narrative of the events of that night over 24 years ago, her interview raised eyebrows as she had multiple inconsistencies that raised questions about the credibility of the woman’s account.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News on Friday, Dec. 13, Jane Doe says she was 13 years old when she sneaked out of her then-home in Rochester, New York, to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in Manhattan. Without a ticket, she watched the event from outside Radio City Music Hall, hoping to meet celebrities. She said the night changed after Combs’ limo driver reportedly told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and allegedly directed her to an after-party at Combs’ mansion.

The woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by Combs and Jay-Z at the residence after accepting a drink that made her feel “funny.” She also said in the lawsuit that an unnamed female celebrity watched as the men violated her. She claims that she was able to fight off the Bad Boy founder and get away, to which she made her way to a gas station where she borrowed a phone and called her father to pick her up.

The alleged victim said the aftermath of the incident profoundly impacted her life; however, a comprehensive review of a high-profile assault lawsuit has revealed significant discrepancies when comparing her interview and the narrative put forward in her claim.

At the heart of the controversy is Jane Doe’s claim about her father picking her up following the alleged incident. The proposed pickup from Rochester to Manhattan would have required a five-hour drive each way. Doe’s father told NBC News he has no memory of making such a drive nor being told of the incident, remarking, “I feel like I would remember that, and I don’t.” Her father added, “I have a lot going on, but I mean, that’s something that would definitely stick in my mind.”

Still, the woman stands by her story, suggesting her father might be misremembering. “There are a lot of things, and this is stuff that we argue about constantly, something he said or did back in New York around that time period he just doesn’t remember. It actually causes a lot of fights sometimes in the household,” she told NBC News.

Another key inconsistency involves her statement about speaking with musician Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte about his tattoo at an after-party. Madden’s representatives quickly clarified that neither Benji nor his brother Joel were even at the 2000 VMAs, as they were on tour in the Midwest.

The woman admitted she might have had the wrong person, “Not all of the faces there are as clear… I may have made a mistake in identifying.”

Details of where everything happened also remain murky. Professional photographs from the night in question placed Jay Z, Diddy, and several other celebrities who attended the VMAs at Lotus nightclub, but this venue didn’t match the description in her lawsuit of the partying taking place a “white house with a U-shaped driveway.” When asked about the location, Doe was notably vague, saying, “I didn’t know exactly where we were going or even how long it took.”

Perhaps most challenging is her account of how she got to the awards show. The friend she claimed drove her — who would have been 20 at the time — has since passed away, making independent verification impossible.

“I have made some mistakes,” Jane Doe admits while still maintaining that she stands by her overall claims that she was raped by Jay-Z, and Diddy, while an unidentified female celebrity watched.

Jane Doe’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, addressed the inconsistencies in his client’s story by saying he is still vetting her story and looking for evidence to corroborate what she alleges.

Jay-Z also released a statement to the news outlet that said flatly, “This incident didn’t happen,” calling Buzbee, a “1-800 lawyer,” who filed a bogus claim.

The Roc Nation’s former music industry partner, Kareem “Biggs” Burke, tweeted a video of the interview, highlighting that the woman has revealed she has autism. He wrote, “Sad that an autistic woman lies like this and the lawyer didn’t vet this at all, then accuses Jay Z of rape. Glad the truth is coming out.”

As the story continues to develop, these mounting questions are creating significant challenges for the lawsuit’s credibility.