‘I Can Tell You Now That I’m Divorced’: Gary Owens Reveals How Katt Williams Helped Him ‘Cheat’ on Ex Wife Kenya Duke

Comedian Gary Owen is one of the few people that Katt Williams did not tear apart in his controversial interview on “Club Shay Shay” at the top of the year.

In the interview with Shannon Sharpe which now has accrued over 70 million views, the “Woke Foke” comic spoke briefly about the “Think Like a Man” actor he helped out back in 2006.

And in his interview with Sharpe, Owen revealed that Williams “did one of the coolest things anybody ever did for me in my career.” It was the year 2006, and both men had just come off stage while at a tour stop at the sold-out Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

After the show was over, the then-married Owen wanted to entertain some lady fans and found himself in need of Williams’ assistance.

Comedian Gary Owen shares story of how Katt Williams helped when he wanted to party with some “thick” lady fans despite being married at the time. (Photos: @clubshayshay/Instagram; Paras Griffin/Getty Images for The Vanity Group)

He asked his limo driver to extend his service for a few more hours. The driver agreed but demanded a $300 fee, prompting Owen to offer cash in hand. But, the driver refused, citing company policy.

Williams then walks up and sees that there is a conflict between his fellow Ohioan and the chauffeur.

“Katt goes, ‘Hold on,’ and takes my driver around the back of his limo,” Owen explains. “Don’t know what they talked about. I don’t know how much money Katt gave that dude … but this was the whole conversation when he came back, he goes, ‘He’s yours for the evening, Gary. Enjoy your night, and, oh yes, they do accept cash.”

This was not the only time that Owen had shared this story with his fans.

Four months ago, the “Ride Along” actor did a similar comedy bit about the incident when he performed at the Improv.

The story was a little more detailed, including Owen’s claim that he had “a couple bad mf thick sisters” in the car and thought that he might “pop off that night.”

“This is why I could never tell this story when I was married,” he said to the crowd.

He said one woman’s rear end was so large that there wasn’t a “man on earth” that would be upset with him for wanting to cheat on his wife with her. Williams was not upset and proceeded to toss his friend the social alley-oop.

Owen claims the “Friday After Next” star told him, “I won’t say I agree with it but I do understand.”

Some fans in the comment section of the YouTube page celebrated the Emmy-winning “Atlanta” actor for helping his friend during his time of need.

“All the crazy s—t Katt has done one thing always comes up he always hooks up his people every single time,” one person said. Another said, “Starting to think Katt more of a goat than Dave Chappelle.”

Others wagged their fingers at the two comedians and those in the comments.

“That’s so sad. Everyone thinks cheating on a spouse is funny until it happens to you!” one person wrote.

In one comment that speaks to his countless interviews about being estranged from his three children, a person said, “Gary is sad his kids don’t talk to him after the divorce and then he tells jokes about cheating on their mom. Come on, Gary.”

Cheating was allegedly one of the reasons why his marriage to his former wife Kenya Duke. His ex suggests that his new fiancèe and mother of his twin boys, Brianna Johnson, was one of the women he cheated on her with.

Owen confessed to cheating on Duke, further revealing that his other friend who has a history of cheating got in touch when he and Duke both filed for divorce. He said Kevin Hart reached out to him and initially, he rejected his offer. But when the mother of his kids hit him with a $44K alimony proposal, he said he called the Philadelphia native back.

A fan on the “Club Shay Shay” Instagram wrapped up how both stars helped him out. “Katt helped him cheat and Kevin helped him get a divorce.”

Since their divorce, Owen and Duke have had minimal contact, meeting only a few times. After being together for 23 years and married for nearly 18, they finalized their divorce in March 2021 in California.

Owen admitted to Sharpe that he initiated the divorce proceedings by filing in Ohio, while Duke filed in California, citing Owen’s infidelity, which he confessed to on the show.