‘This Is Disappointing’: Kevin Hart Ignites Outrage After ‘Corny Joke’ Calling Delaware HBCU Students a ‘Bunch of N—s on Campus’ Sparks Backlash 

Kevin Hart has been doing comedy since he was a teenager, so he’s had his fair share of moments where people may not have taken to his humor.

The 45-year-old recently went on “The Breakfast Club” where one of the topics discussed was the challenges of moving on from college — particularly from historically Black colleges and universities. But the conversation took a turn for fans when Hart made a joke about a college not being qualified to be an HBCU.

Kevin Hart makes ill remarks about HBCU students in Delaware, sparking outrage online. (Photo: Kevinhart4real/Instagram.)

“You know what’s crazy a lot of old niggas can’t let college go,” Hart said before adding that there’s “a lot of old niggas that refuse to just accept it’s over.”

Film producer and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University alumnus Will Packer turned to “The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy, stating, “Envy, when you with a cat that never went to any school at all…he didn’t go to a historically nothing.”

Unashamed to admit it, the “Ride Along” star said, “I’ll tell you what, I didn’t and this is why. Like, you guys are the example of what you don’t want to be. It’s over.”

Host Loren Lorosa, who is currently filling in for Jess Hilarious at the popular radio show, chimed in as she went around the studio pouring drinks. She said, “You don’t understand HBCU culture. When you went to an HBCU, you don’t let it go.”

Packer then asked Lorosa which HBCU she attended. Before she could answer Hart interjected and jokes, “She didn’t.” Correcting the comedian, Lorosa said, “I did. I went to Delaware State University.”

Adding his comedic flair, Hart responded saying, “That is not an HBCU.” But multiple voices in the room quickly shot back at Hart saying “It is.” He then said, “I know what Delaware State Is. That’s just a bunch of n-ggas on campus.”

Packer, sending support to the school said, “Shoutout Delaware State. Do not listen to him,” before the clip ended with Hart doubling down. “That’s n-ggas in Delaware,” he said.

Kevin hart calling out Delaware state — DAYTON WOODFORD (@1boseguy) September 13, 2024

Many fans expressed their disappointment in the father of four for sharing what they thought was a distasteful joke.

One person said, “Naw. This is disappointing, a bad attempt at a corny joke on a subject he knows nothing about. This ain’t it @kevinhart4real.” Another person, who seemingly went to DSU, took a shot at Hart’s 5’5 figure saying, “I know someone who isn’t even tall enough to open the MLK doors at my Alma matter said sum.”

A few referenced a time when Hart performed at the school and was allegedly booed. They wrote, “Don’t act like you ain’t get a career start doing our comedy shows back in 06 and 07 for Homecoming. You got booed for doing the same skit bruh @kevinhart4real.” A second wrote, “okaaaaay! How soon they forget.”

Two others said, “He got boo’d there early in his career & is still holding a grudge” and “So you’re saying he’s butt hurt and lashing out….”

It’s unclear if Hart performed at DSU during those years. However, records show he was scheduled to perform on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009 as part of the University of Delaware Cultural Programming Advisory Board’s annual homecoming comedy show hosted by fellow comedian Will “Spank” Horton.

But others were able to take the joke, including Lorosa who responded saying, “It was a joke. We gotta learn to laugh & move on.” Another said, “It’s Sad when yall take jokes out of context smh.”

U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Delaware State No. 10 on their list of top 10 HBCUs.