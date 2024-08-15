‘You Can Tell He Genuinely Loves That Woman’ Denzel Washington Stops Interview to Facetime Wife Pauletta

Championed actors Denzel Washington and Pauletta have held up their marriage for over four decades and it seems the two are still crazy in love with each other — so much so that Washington is willing to video call his wife in the middle of an interview.

Fans online got a glimpse of their love during a resurfaced clip from the “Equalizer” star’s interview at the American Black Film Festival on June 15.

He was attending the festival 26 years after his first appearance in 1998, this time for their program “Retrospective: Celebrating the Legacy of Denzel Washington.”

Denzel Washington’s wife, Pauletta, responds to question about being married to one of Hollywood’s most lustful actors. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

In a clip of him chatting about their children, Washington credited his wife for being the reason behind their kids’ involvement and interest in filmmaking. Interviewer Chaz Ebert revealed that all four of Washington’s kids have been in front of and/or behind the screen at some point in their careers. Most would assume that Washington, who is the most widely recognized in his family, would be the reason for that.

But without missing a beat, “The Great Debaters” star said the children “all got it from their mama side. Didn’t none of them get it from me.” The crowd applauded as he continued, saying, “Pauletta, as long as I’ve known her, you know, she’s been a movie buff, so she’s gotten those kids to watch movies.”

In the middle of talking about his wife of 41 years, the Oscar-winning actor proceeds to reach down in his pocket to pull out his phone and start scrolling. He reveals that he was going to attempt to call Pauletta and even predicted that “she gon’ be mad” once she finds out that he called her in the middle of his interview.

A second later, Washington says to his wife who is now on a video call, “You know I’m in the interview right?” kicking his feet in the air and cracking up after Pauletta presumably answered the phone.

The whole crowd begins to laugh and the “Mo’ Better Blues” star tells them the first thing Pauletta did was roll her eyes and turn her head. “Just like a Black woman,” he said.

Washington then turns the phone to the crowd so the audience can see Pauletta and show her some love. Pauletta stands shocked with her hand on her head and her mouth agape, smiling.

If I had to pick a spokesman for a black marriage & family mvmt, it would be Denzel Washington. He is universally respected, speaks openly abt his faith, & has been married for decades w/out public scandal. He also understands the power of art & culture.pic.twitter.com/XyFjOL3RqJ — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) June 18, 2024

When he turns the phone back to himself, she says, “Tomorrow is Father’s Day, so forget getting a gift,” which sent Washington into shock. He later asks Pauletta, “So I don’t get no cake, nothing?” to which she responds in a joking but threatening tone, “I’mma give you a cake alright.”

The clips sparked positive comments from fans praising the couple’s relationship. One person said, “You can tell he GENUINELY loves that woman,” and another wrote, “Smiled so hard my cheeks damn near fell off.” A third person joked, “Denzel is STILL smitten.”

A fourth said, “He don’t play about her.”

Washington and Pauletta met in 1977 on the set of the film “Wilma,” which they both starred in. They went on to have two sons and two daughters.

Their elder, son John David Washington, who played college football at Morehouse College and was sign by the then-St. Louis Rams, is now an actor with lead roles in movies like “Tenet” and the Spike Lee film “BlaKKKlansman” under his belt.

John David Washington calling out the interviewer for the erasure of his mother, Paulette, is the best thing on the internet. Y'all better put some respect on the spine of the Washington family. Even Denzel mentioned she was the head of the family bruh. pic.twitter.com/KjCzfU6WPT — 𝚏𝚊𝚛𝚡𝚒𝚢𝚘. (@hausofriya) August 16, 2018

Next up is Katia Washington, the couple’s eldest daughter. She opted to stay behind camera working on the set of “Django Unchained,” and her father’s films “The Equalizer” and “Fences.” Their younger son, Malcom Washington, was recruited by Lee as well, to work as an assistant for the “She’s Gotta Have It” series.

Lastly, Malcolm’s twin sister Olivia has followed in her father and brother John’s footsteps by being on camera. She’s taken roles in some of Lee Daniels’ projects, such “The Butler” and “Empire.” Olivia also has been in her father’s films “The Little Things” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”