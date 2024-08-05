‘I Haven’t Seen You In 65 Years’: Denzel Washington Breaks Out In Tears Seeing Woman Who Use to Pray for Him

Denzel Washington reunited with his former Sunday School teacher in a resurfaced clip circulating on social media.

Video footage from July 24 shows the Oscar-winning actor sitting behind the pulpit preparing to speak to the audience at the First Jurisdiction 103rd Holy Convocation held at the Kelly Lake Church of God in Christ in New York.

Denzel Washington gets emotional in video after run-in with former Sunday School teacher. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Another church member informed him that Mother Ruby Scott was his actual Sunday school teacher, which prompted Washington to walk over to the woman swiftly. As he got closer, he got emotional and covered his face with his hand, seemingly recognizing who Scott was, as the crowd looked on in awe.

“Lord,” 69-year-old Washington began. “I remember you. Hallelujah, oh Lord. I haven’t seen you in 65 years. I see you now. It is good to be seen by you. Give me a quick lesson now.”

“Faith make everything possible, but love gives you strength to do it,” Mother Ruby Scott said before Washington took a step back, shocked by her powerful words. He then gave the elder a kiss on the cheek out of respect and proceeded back to the front of the church to his seat.

A clip of their sweet embrace was shared on a Black church TikTok page, where fans were left in awe about Washington’s revelation and reunion.

“Lord I got chills! Come on mother,” said one person, while another added, “He hugged her like a little boy that knew he was safe Amen. Thank you Lord for elders.”

A third said, “I love us! And there’s absolutely nothing like Black Church! The foundation and teachings runs deep. You’ll never forget.”

A few fans noted that Washington’s character as Robert McCall in “Equalizer 3” sang a gospel hymnal in the film. Many said, “Yea he was singing ‘I know it was the blood’ in Equalizer.”

One commentator expressed, “Baby give him the Emmy, Oscar, Tony, Grammy for this alone,” after watching the footage of Washington.

Another observer said, “Denzel lost his Mother, I’m sure this moment brings back so many fond memories of her. God bless him.”

Washington was raised by his mother, Lennis, born in 1924, who married his father Rev. Denzel H. Washington Sr. in 1949. She was an avid worshipper and worked as a beautician while running several salons in the New. York suburb of Mount Vernon. She passed away in June 2021 at 97.

On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the “Gladiator 2” star said, “A mother is a son’s first true love. A son, especially that first son, is a mother’s last true love.”

He broke down in tears while adding, “She was there for everything, and she went home.”

Washington was then shown an image of himself, his wife Pauletta and his mother from the night he won Best Supporting Actor for “Glory” at the 1990 Academy Awards. He told Colbert how much he loved her but that he didn’t cry at her funeral.

“I don’t know if I was her favorite. I gave her the hardest time, I can tell you that,” Washington stated.

He also has a sister named Lorice, and a brother named David.