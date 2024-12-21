‘His Wife Is Sleeping with Another Dude’: Will Smith Keeps Straight Face as Son Hides from Paparazzi Months After Jada Pinkett Smith’s Vacation with Mystery Man

Fans have long admired Will Smith and Jaden Smith as a beloved father-son duo since their powerful joint film debut in “The Pursuit of Happyness” in 2006.

Despite their iconic bond, the two are rarely seen together in public outside of professional events, and red carpets, like the premiere of Will’s recent film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.”

But fans recently got a treat spotting the Smith men out on the town.

Jaden Smith attempts to hide from cameras while out with his dad Will Smith amid rumors about his mother’s alleged affair with another man. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



The pair attended the BAA Brand launch party in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The 56-year-old Academy Award winner opted for an elegant all-black outfit, while his 26-year-old son chose a distinctive polka dot jacket with black pants.

In one image, Jaden covered his face with his hair and his hoodie, and in another pic, he can be seen turning away from his father, who smiled nearby.

As the buzz around their outing started to die down, attention turned to Will’s wife and Jaden’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith.

People inquired about her whereabouts, with some making crude jokes about what she could be doing.

Will Smith, Jaden Smith at BAA Brand Launch Party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/KLP2N8pHBZ — Favs Pop Culture | 4K (@favspopculture) December 20, 2024

On Just Jared’s Instagram profile, someone wrote, “Jaden looking like Jada Jr” noting the son’s remarkable resemblance to the “A Different World” alum.

A third comment simply asked, “Where’s his bald wife?”

Another quipped, “While His wife are sleeping with another dude lool.”

Fans online have been suspicious that Will and Jada are taking another break after she uploaded a photo of her and a mystery man on a jet ski in September. The man’s face was hidden but the image was enough for some to wonder “So you got a new man… finally” and “Divorce soon come..”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s cryptic post about her heart blooming leads to speculation of her new man in her life amid rumors of looming divorce from Will Smith. (Photos: @Jadapinkettsmith/Instagram.)

When the DailyMail posted an article about Will and Jaden’s outing, one person wrote regarding his shock, “Well, slap my face and call me Jada.”

The slap quote was a reference to the incident at the 2022 Oscars when the rapper-turned-actor slapped the host Chris rock in the face during the telecast. He has since apologized for his behavior after months of soul-searching.

While he accepted full accountability for the drama at the Academy Awards, Will has made it clear that he is not wearing any coats that don’t belong to him.

Recently, he attempted to smash rumors about his alleged connection to the Sean “Diddy” Combs debacle as a photograph of him at a Diddy soiree continues to circulate on social media. During a concert at the Observatory North Park in San Diego on Dec. 11., the “Men in Black” star told attendees, “I don’t have s—t to do with Puffy,”

While Will recently has been speaking directly about what’s troubling him, Jaden tends to put things in his music.

In Jaden’s recent project “2024: A Case Study of the Long Term Effects of Young Love” he dove into why, at this point in his life, he’s consumed with grief and sorrow.

Four years after dropping his last major project, he used his music platform to talk about how miserable he’s been since breaking up with his girlfriend singer Sab Zada.

The two had been on the rocks since photos surfaced over the summer of the “After Earth” actor in Ibiza, Spain, with model Khleopatre kissing and hugging.

For her part, Zada maintains Jaden has apologized privately, but she hasn’t forgiven him.

Still, the matter had fans comparing Jaden to his mother, Jada, who had her own entanglement with singer August Alsina while she and Will were separated but not divorced.

So Jada refers to her relationship with August as an “entanglement” 🤣🤣🤣 #redtabletalk #JadaPinkett pic.twitter.com/sThaMvxpr4 — Trish Freeman (@trishfreeman24) July 10, 2020

Weeks after Jada was spotted with her mystery man in September, the entire Smith family gathered together to eat a giant feast for Will’s birthday. Jada’s mom, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, was also in attendance.

Despite their family drama, both Will and Jaden say they find support in their seemingly tight-knit family that also includes Will and Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith and Will’s eldest son, Trey Smith.