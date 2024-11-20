‘Living Proof That Money Can’t Buy Class or Taste’: Fiancée of Billionaire Jeff Bezos Shares Spicy Selfie Online, Leaving Fans Shocked at Her ‘Cheap and Classless’ Look

Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has garnered displeased reactions after showing off her body online.

Days ago, Sánchez uploaded a revealing selfie to her Instagram Story, which was captured by Daily Mail and other outlets.

Sánchez, who is also the vice chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, was dating the billionaire for five years before revealing their engagement last May. She often shares images of their whimsical date nights and her television appearances to promote her book. But her outfit in this sexy snapshot was much shorter than what she wears online.

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, shocks the internet with a racy lingerie picture. (Photo: laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

“Doing anything and everything to keep her place. Then she wonders why she’s not really accepted anywhere unless he’s invited and she’s the plus one,” someone wrote in The Daily Mail’s comment section.

The 54-year-old journalist can be seen wearing a cleavage-showing black mini-dress, black knee-high boots, and a red trench coat in the Nov. 16 post. She can also be seen wearing a diamond pendant around her neck with the letter “B,” likely for Bezos’ last name.

Speaking directly to her soon-to be-husband, one person added, “Come on Jeff, it doesn’t take the amount of your [money] she spends to look cheap and classless. She could spend less and have the same results.”

A third individual said, “They are living proof that money can’t buy class (or taste).”

Sánchez’s outfit even had critics drawing comparisons to Jennifer Lopez’s risqué selfies, writing, “Achieving an amazing and unimaginable feat, she is worse than JLo,” and “Sad. JLo dresses classier than her.”

Another commenter asked, “Is this really what this woman wants to be doing at her age? Think about it for a minute. There are certain things that a couple keep between themselves.”

Yet another critic added, “Getting close to the age where no amount of implants or skimpy clothes will help. Time catches up with everyone. You either look old naturally or foolishly.”

Some people even referred to her as a “street walker.” Yet many came to her defense, including one person who wrote, “Well her plastic snagged her the richest man ever. She’s gotta have some substance. I personally don’t think this is ideal beauty but to each their own.”

Sánchez got engaged to Bezos, 60, in May 2023 after the couple reportedly began dating in 2019. The New Mexico native has repeatedly confessed her love for her future husband on social media.

“You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner,” Sánchez captioned an Instagram post celebrating her fiancé’s 59th birthday in 2023.

The mother of three continued, “Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter.

Sánchez shouted out her partner on Instagram again in January 2024. The licensed pilot praised Bezos on his 60th birthday by sharing a throwback baby photo of The Washington Post owner.

“Today is another day where your laughter fills our home, and that smile of yours lights up every room. Wishing you an abundance of simple joys and quiet moments of happiness,” Sánchez wrote.

She added, “I hope each day brings you countless reasons to smile, just like you give me a reason to smile every single day. Love you, and happy birthday, my love.”

Before agreeing to wed the third-richest person in the world, Sánchez married Endeavor talent agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005. They had two children, a son, Evan, born in 2006, and a daughter, Ella, born in 2008.

Keep it mind, Laura Sanchez. She is Jeff Bezos fiance. This is her wearing Oscar De La Renta. I mean girl, with all that money!!!!!! #MetGala2024 pic.twitter.com/ax10raoUvc — Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 (@cindoodooch_) May 7, 2024

Sánchez allegedly cheated on Whitesell with Bezos. That affair reportedly caused the end of that marriage in 2019 as well as Bezos’ marriage with novelist MacKenzie Scott.

Bezos and Scott tied the knot in Sept. 1993 and officially split in April 2019. Following that separation after 25 years of marriage, Scott married science teacher Dan Jewett in 2021 before they divorced in January 2023.

Sánchez also gave birth to a son named Nikko in 2001 with ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez. Bezos has four children with Scott, three sons and a daughter.