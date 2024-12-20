‘She Looks Ill’: Angelina Jolie’s ‘Very Thin’ Appearance While Being Swarmed By Fans ‘Going Nuts’ Sparks Concerns About Her Health

Actress Angelina Jolie found herself at the center of public scrutiny once again, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics who chimed in on her appearance as she allegedly emerged from the Westin Hotel in Paris after shooting a fashion campaign.

The “Maria” movie star, known for her humanitarian work and acclaimed film career, took time to greet excited fans and sign autographs.

Actress Angelina Jolie comes out to sign autographs and many wonder if she is overwhelmed by her fans and speculate that she might be sick because of her size. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

The moment was captured by Backgrid USA, which published it on its Instagram and YouTube accounts for their combined 150,000 fans.

However, the 1½ minute video of Jolie quickly became the subject of an online discourse where social media users weighed in about her physical condition and well-being.

“Is she sick. Looks like she is suffering from the flu. Oh right. No make up,” one observant fan commented on Instagram.

Another added a more direct observation, declaring, “She looks ill. So very thin.”

The comments reflect a long-standing public discourse about Jolie’s physical appearance, which has been a topic of speculation for decades. More recently fans have pointed out the protruding veins in her arms as well as her facial expressions on red carpets.

One fan noted a potential emotional toll, stating, “I find that she is very stressed, a few times you can see her deep breath. It is a lot to deal with.”

Fans seem to have paid closer attention to Jolie’s demeanor to the ongoing stress of her prolonged divorce from Brad Pitt, which, after eight years of legal battles, remains unresolved despite the pair being declared legally single.

The divorce remains entangled in complex negotiations involving finances, real estate, shared businesses, and custody arrangements for two of their six children. Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox Chivan, 23; Pax Thien, 21; Zahara Marley, 19; Shiloh Nouvel, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

The twins, as the only minors, are the focus of custody discussions.

These persistent legal and personal challenges are often speculated to contribute to Jolie’s seemingly stressed appearance.

Interestingly, not all observers shared the negative perspective. Some fans were quick to defend the actress’s appearance.

“She’s looking better than last time in Cannes,” one supporter noted, while another declared her “Gorgeous!!!”

#Angelina_Jolie Stirs Controversy Because of The Protruding Veins in Her Hand!👀 pic.twitter.com/gKM556L0CJ — The 13th ١٣📜🪶Warrior (@strange16892330) September 1, 2024

A particularly enthusiastic fan simply stated, “this lady soooo fine to me.”

One observation looked at the reaction to the fans around her, saying, “People are going nuts.”

While public speculation about her appearance continues, Jolie remains a powerful and compelling figure in the entertainment industry. One filmmaker has offered her and Pitt to star in another period film together as each other’s love interests.

🎬 ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt premiered in theaters 19 years ago, June 10, 2005 pic.twitter.com/j60wglIWwt — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) June 11, 2024

The producer said that he has a “blank check” to secure the two box office phenoms, and said that he is willing to pay them tens of millions to star in the film, even if he has to accommodate them not wanting to be in the same room with each other.

While that probably won’t work, people recognize their collective star power in 2005’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Jolie and Pitt played two trained assassins working for opposite adversarial agencies who get married and discover their mission is to kill each other.

Yet, Jolie’s ability to continue working, engaging with fans, and pursuing challenging film projects speaks to her resilience and professional commitment.

The “Salt” actress is currently in Paris working on her latest film, “Stitches,” a week out of earning a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Drama for the hit movie “Maria.”

The film is helmed by acclaimed French director Alice Winocour, celebrated for her critically lauded works “Disorder,” “Revoir Paris,” and “Proxima.”

In “Stitches,” Jolie plays an American filmmaker who embarks on a “life-and-death journey” while navigating the high-energy atmosphere of Paris Fashion Week, according to Lainey Gossip.

With an impressive cast that also includes Louis Garrel and Ella Rumpf, the project promises a compelling blend of drama and artistry, solidifying Jolie’s place as a force in the global film industry.

As fans and media keep on watching and discussing her every move, Jolie demonstrates that her star power remains undiminished, regardless of the ongoing personal and professional challenges, including her thin frame, that she continues to navigate.