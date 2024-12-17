‘He Just Doesn’t Do Much’: Fans Rush to Barack Obama’s Defense After Michelle Obama’s Rags on Him for Being So ‘Cheap’ 

Barack Obama, former president and leader of the free world, has seemingly been labeled a cheapskate — by none other than his wife.

Michelle Obama joked about her husband’s frustratingly frugal ways during her Dec. 17 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” where she doesn’t hold back about their family life, including details about how they spend their holidays in Hawaii.

With a reported net worth of over $70 million, the Obamas could surely afford to splurge on expensive Christmas gifts for each other. But Barack is exceptionally budget-conscious, complained Michelle. She revealed that he’s the most difficult person to shop for during the holidays. After 32 years of marriage, the kid gloves are off.

Michelle Obama calls out her husband Barack Obama for being a cheapskate. (Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images)

Barack is well known for his love of golf, but that may be the only area where he flashes his cash. “I mean, he just doesn’t do much,” Michelle dished to Jennifer Hudson. “He golfs and there’s only so many golf clubs you could get a dude.”

She continued, “I already got the clubs, I can’t get him another golf shirt. He’s really hard and he doesn’t want anything.”

Instead of typical gifts like designer clothes or fancy watches, the former President is content receiving “just a nice letter,” said Michelle, who has tried in vain to spruce up his wardrobe. “I’m trying to get him clothes that he wouldn’t buy, you know, ‘cause he’s also cheap.” She recalled a time she bought Barack an expensive jacket and had to hide the price tag. But he eventually found out and asked Michelle, “Why’d you spend this much on a jacket?”

“I was like, ‘That’s what a gift is!’” exclaimed the exasperated 60-year-old. The couple reportedly did not give Malia and Sasha Obama birthday gifts growing up, and Barack famously set an allowance at $1 per week.

Michelle’s airing of gripes has opened the floodgates online, with a few commenters finding the mother of two relatable but the vast majority defending Barack’s thriftiness.

“So, ok, you are in a very normal relationship. Gifts are harder as we get older, whatever. Doesn’t mean that you need to be rude about it,” wrote one in the comment section of Daily Mail website, followed by another who pointed out, “There is a big difference between being cheap and not needy.”

“He may be cheap but he’s a multi-millionaire many times over and has multiple houses,” quipped one. Others agreed: “Rich people problems. How about skipping his gift and donating the money to an actual charity that gives gifts to poor people or feeds them for a day.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Michelle shared that she’s excited “to head to the Island for a little sun” during the holidays, admitting that Barack being from Hawaii is one of the reasons she married him.

“You got to pick your husband, right… he got a lot cuter when I found out he was from Hawaii,” she said to gasps from the audience.

Michelle Obama stating that once she realized Barack cant be everything for her all the time. Their marriage became much better. Your partner can’t replace community or be the center of your happiness pic.twitter.com/dP919FvMFw — Josh (@JoshuaOgundu) January 11, 2024

When asked who was the best gift-giver in the family, Michelle stated that she was “because I’m actually paying attention to everyone and listening.” Like many moms, she organizes all the gift-giving in the family and makes the Christmas magic happen.

Though the former first lady does not pop into the mall like everyone else, many can relate. Still, most agree Michelle’s complaints are much ado about nothing, saying the gift of togetherness should be enough:

“Why buy him anything? My husband and I do not exchange gifts. We prepare a nice dinner and celebrate quietly.”