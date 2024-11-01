‘I Broke Her Down’: Barack Obama Reveals His Unbelievable Tactic for Bagging Wife Michelle After Weeks of Being Rejected

Barack Obama was willing to do whatever it took to get the attention of his now-wife, Michelle Obama, before they began dating.

Barack has shocked many after revealing his Mrs. initially turned down his advances when he initially first showed interest in her during the Oct. 29 chat with the hosts of “The Pivot” Podcast.

The former president of the United States met Michelle in 1988 after taking a summer job in Chicago at Sidley & Austin law firm. Michelle was working at the law firm as well.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 12: Former U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The portraits were commissioned by the Gallery, for Kehinde Wiley to create President Obama’s portrait, and Amy Sherald that of Michelle Obama. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Barack retold the story of how the two met when one of the podcast’s hosts Ryan Clark asked about Barack’s bold decision to go after a woman who was his “supervisor at work.”

“Just for your viewers who don’t know the story,” he said. “So I’m three years older than Michelle but I had worked as a community organizer in Chicago before I went to law school. So Michelle had gone straight from college to law school she had graduated when I started law school and I went to work at this firm as a summer employee, summer associate. And so they assigned her as my summer adviser. She wasn’t supervising nothing.”

To further clarify her position as it related to his. He said, “She was showing me where the Xerox machine was. She was showing me, you know, how to keep your time sheets and she was taking me out to lunch because they were trying to recruit me. So we do it on the firm’s dime, so it wasn’t that hard. I asked her out after knowing her about two weeks, and she’s like no, I can’t because I’m your supervisor. I said you’re not supervising anything.”

But Barack was determined to take Michelle on a date by any means necessary. So he offered up a solution that he hoped would eliminate Michelle’s concerns of it being inappropriate for her to date a person she was advising.

He said, “You know what, I’ll quit my job and then you go out with me.”

But to his disappointment, there was another obstacle outside of work relations that kept Michelle from saying yes to the date.

“She said ‘No I’m not doing that. I’m not concentrating on men right now anyway because y’all are trifling.’”

Barack Obama breaks down bagging Michelle Obama when she was his supervisor on The Pivot pic.twitter.com/PSiQoMe9oJ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) October 29, 2024

After a few more tries and a barbecue event hosted by their law firm, Michelle came around.

“I was just charming,” the father of two said. “I’m just saying. I broke her down after a couple of weeks.”

After the barbecue, Michelle offered to drive Barack home, after which he suggested they go to Baskin-Robbins for ice cream. That ended up being their first date, where the two even shared a kiss, and the rest is history.

“He applied that PRESSURE,” said one commentator online, who was shocked at Barack’s declaration. “It’s a classic formula that still works to this day.”

A second said, “That man genuinely loves his wife you just gotta respect it.”

Focusing on what he said, two others wrote, “Obama been had the juice!” and “He was about to say I broke that thang down and caught himself.”

Michelle and Barack now share two daughters Malia Obama, 26, and Sasha Obama, 23.

Just earlier this month, the couple celebrated 32 years of marriage, 10 of which Michelle actually said were years that she “couldn’t stand” Barack.

Michelle Obama (R) talked about the challenges of her marriage to Barack Obama (L) on her podcast. (Photo: @michelleobama/Instagram)

“But the minute we had kids, it was like, ‘where are you going and how far,” said Michelle during a 2022 sitdown on REVOLT x Michelle Obama: The Cross-Generational Conversation. “And you start measuring … It’s like, ‘How many diapers did you change. … Oh, you’re golfing? … Oh, you got time to golf? How you at the gym all the time?”

The former first lady explained that their tough times came when their daughters were little due to the responsibilities of parenting that began to weigh on them.

“That’s when all the measuring starts because you got this project and guess what, little kids … they’re terrorists,” Michelle continued. “They have demands. They don’t talk. They’re poor communicators. They cry all the time. They’re irrational.”

But it was a time that they both made it through, and Michelle says she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There’s times he’s 60…40. But guess what? Ten years, we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30. It’s just how you look at it.”