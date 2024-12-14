‘Blessed? No, More Like Rich’: Steve Harvey’s Fiery Tribute to Wife Marjorie Sparks Heated Debate Amongst Fans Over Who’s ‘Blessed’

Comedian Steve Harvey knows how to spotlight his leading lady and fashionista, Marjorie Harvey, who knows how to be the belle of any ball.

The “Family Feud” host shared a photo of his wife on Facebook to show fans her festive side, note the red dress emoji paired with a Christmas tree emoji in the caption. The caramel-complexioned beauty is pictured in a red gown with ruffled arms, standing at the base of an elegantly decorated staircase.

The snap clearly demonstrated that the 60-year-old served an unforgettable look that practically screamed holiday glam.

Comedian Steve Harvey posted a holiday picture of his wife to his fans and many of them called the couple blessed. (Photo: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram. )

Her showstopping floor-length red gown was skintight and hugged her curves. It also had a sheer upper portion that showed off her shoulders and upper back. While her chic updo was perfect, her earrings dangling low, the real magic was in the details of the gown—floral embellishments started at her knees and cascaded dramatically to the ground.

Harvey didn’t need words to make his admiration known. The post made it clear why she’s always been his muse and the love of his life.

Many people weighed in on his yuletide tribute to his queen.

“Beautiful wife. You are truly blessed, Mr. Harvey,” one person wrote on his Facebook page, adding, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord.Proverbs 18:2.”

When Newsbreak posted the story, one reader challenged that idea that the former sitcom star was blessed.

“Blessed man? Ughh,” the comment read. “No more like rich man because had he not been rich she wouldn’t even look his way. A blessed nan is one who can pull a woman without money.”

Another suggested it might be the other way around, “He’s works multiple jobs and she’s a stay at home wife, spending his money…she’s blessed to have him..not vice versa.”

“She is also blessed to have you love her and be faithful. A great marriage!” another comment agreed.

Many fans said that they were blessed to have each other.

“You are so beautiful! Steve is a very lucky man. He’s a very handsome man. You two were made for each other,” someone wrote. Someone else wrote, “You are both blessed to have each other. Behind every great man there’s a great woman.”

Steve and Marjorie have been partners in love and laughter since 2007. The couple tied the knot in a private, intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The nuptials reportedly took place in Maui, Hawaii, blending the island’s lush, romantic backdrop with their undeniable chemistry.

From the moment they said, “I do,” it was clear they were embarking on a love story that would captivate fans for years to come.

Before they found each other this last time, both Steve and Marjorie had traveled different paths in love. Steve was married twice before — first to Marcia Harvey, with whom he shares three children, and later to Mary Shackelford, with whom he shares a son. Marjorie also brought her own story to the table, having been also been married twice, according to Parade.

Together, they blended their families into one big unit. While in 2025, the children travel together, there was a time when the at least the girls didn’t get along.

Harvey lore has it that the couple dated back in the day before either had been married to their exes but somehow fell out of each other’s good graces. By happenstance, the two found their way back to each other and are living happily ever after — in a picture-perfect fairytale.

And Marjorie, who found herself linked with an entertainer-turned-businessman with an estimated net worth of $200 million, is like Cinderella, enjoying her prince charming.

Just look at her face and imagine why he posted his lady. Sometimes, a picture — and a little emoji magic — says it all. And in this case, the message was clear: Steve’s got himself a holiday queen, and he’s making sure the world knows it.