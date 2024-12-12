LeBron James Leaves the Lakers Due to ‘Personal Matter’ While Fans Warn Wife Savannah to Watch Out for Her Overzealous Podcast Co-Host

As the popular saying goes, Keep your friends close and your enemies closer, and fans of Savannah James seem to think that she may have an enemy in her close circle.

During a taping of the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast hosted by Savannah James and founder of the Crown & Conquer agency, April McDaniel, the ladies took calls from advice seekers when Savannah’s NBA star husband, LeBron James, surprised her by calling in. The cute interaction left Savannah blushing and giggling. However, some fans seemed to think McDaniel got a little too excited while hearing LeBron’s voice.

Savannah started by asking the unknown caller to introduce themselves and let them know what “crazy” they needed advice on. With a deep chuckle, LeBron replies, “What’s going on? [My name is] LeBron James. I’m from Akron, Ohio.”

The two women smiled big when they realized it was the Los Angeles Lakers player calling in. McDaniel even squealed a little.

Talking over LeBron, Savannah said, “You sound so sexy.” Speaking over Savannah, McDaniel added, “You sound like Santa for a sexy.”

It’s unclear whether McDaniel misspoke and actually meant to say the word “second” at the end. However, she continued by saying his voice sounded like Santa Claus, prompting Savannah to add that it was giving “Sexy Santa.”

Once the ladies got over LeBron’s “sexy” voice, they proceeded with the show as normal and asked LeBron what his “holiday crazy” was.

He responded, “My holiday crazy is your co-host, April,” which left Savannah blushing and exclaiming, “Me!?!”

Fans who happened to take notice of April’s overzealous reaction responded under the clip on X. One person said, “April feeling like summer when she heard bron drop that tone.”

Another wrote, “Cohost panties wet over bron voice im crying.”

Other fans were slightly concerned over April’s excitement and voiced their opinions as well.

One person said, “if i was savannah, in my head, I’d be like wait just one second glasses. your squeal was the same octave as mine…. jk. but i love how i can hear the giddiness in her voice about her man. 2 decades later. love that.”

“Co-host a lil too geeked savannah might have to watch that,” wrote another.

Savannah and LeBron have been married for 11 years and share three children together. McDaniel, on the other hand, was married but tragically and suddenly lost her husband 11 years ago. She has been mum about his identity and has not divulged the details of his death. But she is currently raising two sons.

The awkward podcast encounter occurred just days before it was announced that LeBron James would be stepping away from the Los Angeles Lakers indefinitely to deal with a personal matter. Head coach JJ Reddick tells ESPN, “LeBron [James] is not with the team right now. He’s out for personal reasons, excused absence.”

He added that James is “taking some time” and did not provide further insight into when he would be returning to the team.