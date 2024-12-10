‘An Unselfish Parent Would’ve Stayed Home’: Jay-Z Slammed for Attending Daughter Blue Ivy’s Film Premiere Amid Shocking Sexual Assault Allegations

Amidst a family scandal, all eyes were on Blue Ivy Carter on Monday, Dec. 9, during the highly anticipated “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere. Dressed in a stunning gold princess gown, the 12-year-old new Disney star stood alongside her parents, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The young star joins her mother, who reprises her role as Nala, in the South African Disney franchise. Blue Ivy breaks out in her first role in a feature film as the voice of the lioness cub Kiara in the computer-generated animated production.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Jay-Z Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy Carter attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre on December 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

As she walked the red carpet, her grandmother, Tina Knowles, fussed over her wardrobe (following her “liked post” debacle), making sure the skirt was perfect for the pictures.

Blue Ivy maintained her composure as photographers called her name and snapped pictures. While she stunned the paparazzi in front of the step-and-repeat, standing almost as tall as both of her parents, Blue Ivy’s seemingly nervous demeanor caught the attention of many fans online.

People on social media said the 12-year-old’s body language looked uneasy.

Blue Ivy at the premier of Mufasa: The Lion King pic.twitter.com/rtpFV6AlPn — 𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚔 (@arikbeyhive) December 10, 2024

While what looks like discomfort could simply be the typical nerves of a young celebrity, many couldn’t help but wonder if the recent sexual assault allegations against her father were weighing on her mind.

When Essence posted a video from the red carpet on its Instagram profile, fans were mixed about how she felt.

One fan said, “Blue is so beautiful, she looks so uncomfortable,” to which another offered, “Well if she looks uncomfortable it might be because she’s at normal awkward teenage age.”

Another quipped, “She’s a child at her first movie premiere! You’d be uncomfortable too!”

X was not as understanding, bringing up her father’s allegations on every post about her big moment.

One X user wrote, “You can see it all over blues face.”

“I feel for my big homie … your first born is having her moment in the sun but having to deal with this bull s–t,” one person tweeted.

Someone else commented that there “seems like a little tension.”

Seems like a little tension. 😔 — Maria Pec (@Miapec378) December 10, 2024

Blue Ivy was not the only person from whom fans sensed some nervousness. Jay-Z’s demeanor also caught fans’ attention.

“Looks a little tense between Jay and Bey 👀. Just look at his body language,” read one comment under The Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram post of the family.

“Jay over it. It’s written on his face,” said another.

Some fans suggested that Jay-Z should have sat out the public appearance until the smoke cleared.

“I get the PR logic re appearing as a united family, but an unselfish parent would’ve stayed home IMO,” one person wrote. “Using your daughter’s event for reputation management when you know your presence will shift media focus away from her is foul.”

On the flip side, some people applauded the family’s resilience and how they came together for their eldest princess.

One tweet read, “Gaggg they so unbothered yall can’t beat the Carter’s.”

Another said, “The number one rule when your name is involved in a scandal is to appear normal & unbothered and go on in public like nothing is happening. That’s PR 101,” before adding, “He absolutely should be there to support his child.”

The number one rule when your name is involved in a scandal is to appear normal & unbothered and go on in public like nothing is happening.



That's PR 101.



He absolutely should be there to support his child. — Old Head Energy (@Cheamane) December 10, 2024

The premiere came just one day after Jay-Z publicly denied the claims in a civil lawsuit alleging a sexual assault from 24 years ago.

The complaint claims that the rapper raped a 13-year-old while in the company of Sean “Diddy” Combs and an unnamed woman at a party after the 2000 Video Music Awards.

The Brooklyn native vehemently denied the allegations, releasing a statement within hours of the complaint becoming public. In addition to claiming his innocence, he expressed his worry about how this could impact his daughter.

He wrote in part, “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit out children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

Despite the controversy, nothing could stop the family from celebrating Blue Ivy on her day. The “Halo” singer took to her Instagram with the caption, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

The “Mufasa: The Lion King” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20 and will be a good reprieve for the Carters as they weather this storm.