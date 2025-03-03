‘Miserable People … Can’t Forgive’: Chris Rock Reveals Whether He’d Return to Host the Oscars Against After Being Slapped By Will Smith Three years ago

Many will never forget the moment Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith onstage in front of hundreds of their peers at the 2022 Oscars over a joke about Smith’s wife.

The embarrassing moment has been the talk of the industry for nearly three years, with various platforms and public figures making jokes or chiming in about Smith’s 10-year ban from Oscars events due to his behavior.

But it appears that Rock may be ready to let bygones be bygones after taking a hit from the “Concussion” actor. He allegedly declined an offer to host the 2023 Academy Awards, leaving Jimmy Kimmel to take his place for two years.

Chris Rock discusses whether he will host Oscars again after Will Smith slapped him in 2022 (Photo by Al Seib /A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images; @willsmith/Instagram)

While attending this year’s Oscars Vanity party with his daughter Zahra on March 2, he was asked by a reporter from E News! whether he would be interested in hosting another award show.

Would he be interested? “You never know,” Rock began. “This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.”

“I live in forgiveness,” Rock said. “True love starts at forgiveness.”

"That sh*t ain't f*cking over."



Tony Rock, right before the Oscars, revealed he’s still determined to get Will Smith and says nobody hits his brother Chris Rock but him. pic.twitter.com/IppEON6YW5 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 3, 2025

Three years ago, Rock was on stage telling a joke when he took a jab at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith and her bald head. The joke, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” was a reference to the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” starring Demi Moore in a low cut fade.

But Pinkett Smith says her bold hair choice stems from what she purports is an alopecia diagnosis, the autoimmune disease that makes the body attack healthy hair follicles and can cause partial and full hair loss.

Shortly after the joke, Smith marched up on stage and gave Rock a swift slap across the face. After he returned to his seat, Smith demanded Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out your f-cking mouth.”

That same night Smith earned his first Oscar Award for his role in “King Richard” and received a 10-year ban from attending future Oscar award shows.

Fans in the comments reacted to Rock’s interview on E! News’ Facebook page.

“Maybe this time he won’t make an joke about someone’s sick wife!!! That really showed poor judgement,” said one person.

Another said, “His jokes were not funny last time. Why figure they would be if given another chance?”

A third person offered a different solution, “Let’s focus on finding a host with great charisma and ditch the comedy routine.”

Smith sent an apology to Rock via video about four months after the slap, which Rock did not accept.

But maybe this new space of forgiveness that he’s in will allow the two men to make amends.